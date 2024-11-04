Dulac: Steelers Could Trade For Position Other Than WR

Much of the media attention has been paid to the Pittsburgh Steelers upgrading at the wide receiver position ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday. But could there be some surprises coming at other positions?

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac joined 102.5 WDVE’s Morning Show with Randy Baumann and discussed the latest ahead of the trade deadline.

“I will tell you this. I will not be surprised at all if the Steelers make a trade. I’m not gonna sit here and tell you I expect it, but I’m not exactly sure it will be for a wide receiver,” Dulac said. “I think there’s some other avenues they might pursue. I don’t think, if that’s the case, it’s gonna be anything blockbuster, that’s for sure, but I do think they might make a deal to help improve their depth. And you could look at maybe certain important positions where they’re lacking in a little depth because of injuries. So that wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

Which positions could use the most help? Outside linebacker, defensive line, offensive line, and maybe cornerback come to mind.

Outside linebacker seemed fine coming into the season with T.J. Watt, Alex Higshmith, Nick Herbig, and DeMarvin Leal but the latter three have dealt with injuries this season. Highsmith is back in the lineup, but Herbig remains out and Leal is on IR. The edge-rusher depth was tested in a big way with both of them out, and the Steelers had to turn to practice squad players like Eku Leota and Ade Ogundeji for significant roles.

With Herbig still out of the lineup, they are just one injury away from a tough situation. According to Dulac, Herbig’s injury is more serious than we realized.

“Nick Herbig has that Grade 3 hamstring. He’s on IR, so that injury is obviously troublesome, and they already lost DeMarvin Leal, and so they have Jeremiah Moon out there,” Dulac said.

Herbig was never placed on IR, but Dulac seems to be reporting a Grade 3 tear, which is the worst severity of a tear. If that is the case, I can’t imagine he will be back after the bye week, like many anticipated. Though Dulac could have just misspoke considering OLB coach Denzel Martin said he was excited to get Herbig back. Not to mention Herbig said he is “optimistic” he will return after the bye.

Regardless, they could probably stand to add more depth at outside linebacker given that it is the most important position in the Steelers’ 3-4 defense. They tried to enter the season with Markus Golden as their fourth OLB, but he retired after just a few days of practice with the team.

They could also look to add an interior defensive lineman following Montravius Adams’ knee injury that landed him on IR. Keeanu Benton is the starter, but they don’t have a great option behind him other than Breiden Fehoko on the practice squad.

The offensive line could be a surprise addition with Troy Fautanu, Nate Herbig, and James Daniels all landing on IR this season. Zach Frazier and Isaac Seumalo have also missed time. Once Frazier returns, the starting five is pretty solid, but depth is very thin.

Cornerback is probably less of an issue with Cam Sutton returning from suspension and Beanie Bishop Jr. stepping up in recent weeks.

So if the Steelers don’t add a wide receiver, perhaps an outside linebacker, offensive lineman, or defensive tackle could be on their wish list ahead of the deadline.