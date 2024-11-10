Dulac: EDGE Nick Herbig Set To Return Next Week Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE rusher Nick Herbig’s return from his hamstring injury will come right in the nick of time. Per the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, Herbig will return next week for the Steelers’ Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gerry Dulac said Nick Herbig (hamstring) is scheduled to be back next week on DVE pregame #steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 10, 2024

Herbig has been out of the lineup since injuring his hamstring in the second half of the Steelers’ Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It cooled down a hot start for Herbig, who racked up 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble through five games. It was one of multiple outside linebacker injuries the Steelers suffered early in the season, also losing EDGE Alex Highsmith to a groin injury in Week 3.

Herbig was limited during Wednesday and Thursday’s practice before being held out and ruled out Friday afternoon.

Highsmith returned to the lineup in Week 7. Herbig seems poised to join him against Baltimore. That’ll be the Steelers’ first AFC North matchup of the season, the longest Pittsburgh has ever gone in a season before playing a divisional game. From there, the team will play three more consecutive AFC North games, including two in three weeks against the Cleveland Browns.

Against Washington, the Steelers’ top four rushers will be Highsmith, T.J. Watt, newly acquired Preston Smith, and Jeremiah Moon. Despite being traded from Green Bay to Pittsburgh just days ago, Smith is expected to play and rotate behind the starters. They could have favorable matchups with the Commanders down their starting left tackle. They also could be without starting right tackle Andrew Wylie, who is pushing through a shoulder injury.