Dulac: Despite Back Injury, Jaylen Warren Will Play Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is active and will suit up for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Warren has been dealing with a back injury that labeled him questionable for today’s showdown. But he evidently got the green light after pre-game warmups and will be part of Pittsburgh’s backfield rotation. Per the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, Warren will dress and be among the team’s active players when announced shortly.

Jaylen Warren (back) good to go and will play today vs Ravens. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 17, 2024

Optimism began late last night when ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicated Jaylen Warren was trending toward playing. Despite the Steelers signing RB Jonathan Ward to the 53-man roster, a potential sign that Warren wouldn’t dress, Warren is going to give it a shot.

Reports indicated he began dealing with back spasms during the week. After practicing fully on Wednesday, Warren sat out Thursday’s session before getting in limited work on Friday.

He tested his back out Sunday morning and was cleared to play.

Listed as questionable Friday, Jaylen Warren pregame work #Steelers pic.twitter.com/H5vNJZqbl0 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 17, 2024

Najee Harris will remain the Steeler’s starter, himself active and playing despite suffering a minor ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders. Though it held him out of Wednesday’s practice, Harris was a full participant the rest of the week and didn’t carry a game/injury status into the weekend. Cordarrelle Patterson will also be mixed into the offense, returning from more than a month-long ankle injury last week.

Pittsburgh will look to crack Baltimore’s tough run defense, the No. 1 unit entering Week 11. The Steelers have been committed to the run game, ranking second in rushing attempts per game this season, averaging more than 34 tries each week.

The Steelers and Ravens kick off at 1 PM/EST today.