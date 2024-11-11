Dulac: Alex Highsmith To Undergo MRI, ‘Likely Out 2-3 Games’ With Ankle Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost OLB Alex Highsmith to an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of their win over the Washington Commanders in Week 10, and per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Highsmith could miss more time. Dulac tweeted that Highsmith will undergo an MRI today to determine the extent of the injury, but it’s likely that he’s out 2-3 games.

Dulac also added that OLB Nick Herbig is due back Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith having MRI today to determine extent of his ankle injury. Likely out 2-3 games. But Nick Herbig due back Sunday — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 11, 2024

If it is indeed just a 2-3 week injury, then Highsmith likely avoided a high ankle sprain, which is overall good news. A low ankle sprain would likely force him to miss at least two games, whereas a high ankle sprain would be more along the lines of 4-6 games, per Melanie Friedlander.

Alex Highsmith will likely need an MRI when he returns to Pittsburgh to assess the extent of his ankle injury. Hoping for a low ankle sprain, which might only keep him out for two games. A high ankle sprain could cost him 4-6 weeks. A fracture, depending on the injury, could… — Melanie Friedlander (@Girlsurgeon) November 10, 2024

Highsmith was seen on crutches after the game yesterday, and the injury didn’t look good, with Highsmith twisting his ankle after stepping on the foot of Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniels. He went down and was in immediate pain and came off the field with trainers and did not return to the game.

If Highsmith misses the next two games, he’ll be out against the Ravens on Sunday and then the Browns in Week 12 on Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh plays the Bengals in Week 13, so it could be three divisional games that Highsmith misses if that 2-3 game timeline by Dulac is accurate.

Not having Highsmith is a huge loss for the Steelers, but Herbig has looked good when he’s healthy this season, so it’s promising that he’s set to return on Sunday. Additionally, the Steelers acquired OLB Preston Smith ahead of the trade deadline, and Smith is an accomplished veteran EDGE who should see his role increase if Highsmith is out. Against the Commanders, Smith had a sack and two tackles for a loss.

We’ll find out after the MRI how severe Highsmith’s injury ultimately is, but at least the early signs are promising that it doesn’t appear to be anything more than what sounds to be a low ankle sprain.