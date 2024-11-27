‘Don’t Know If There’s An Easy Fix:’ Analyst Discusses Steelers’ ‘Fatal Flaw’

On paper, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a strong defense, an average offense, and the league’s best kicker. What’s not to like? For analyst and ESPN reporter Kimberley A. Martin, it’s their red-zone offense. One of the worst in football, she believes it’s the one thing that will hold the team back the rest of the season and during a presumed playoff run.

“It’s the red-zone offense,” Martin said Wednesday on Get Up. “I think the Steelers have a QB conundrum. I don’t know if there’s an easy fix. We love the Russ [Wilson] moon balls. But their red zone efficiency is pretty bad. They are 30th in the NFL in red-zone offense. I don’t think you’re going to get pretty far with that.”

Besides George Pickens, the red-zone offense has been the No. 1 story in Pittsburgh. It again was an issue against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers converting one of their two chances. Still, that bests their red-zone rate for the season sitting at 44.7 percent. Only the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, currently two of the league’s worst offenses, are below them.

While the offense has improved, the Steelers’ main flaws still revolve around that side of the ball. The running game isn’t as efficient as it needs to be and they’re struggling to move the ball on first down, creating too many third-down situations.

Martin’s comments suggest turning to Justin Fields to solve things. His mobility is an asset near the goal line and during his six starts, he led the team in rushing touchdowns. While the red-zone production was better with him in the lineup, it was hardly good. Pittsburgh was 50 percent with Fields. It is sitting around 40 percent with Wilson.

Situational football often determines the outcome between two talented teams. The Steelers’ schedule is full of them the rest of the way. A rematch against Baltimore, a road game against Philadelphia, a short week Christmas Day contest versus Kansas City. And, of course, whoever awaits them in the playoffs.

Winning Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals matters first. The Bengals are on the other end of the red-zone spectrum, third best in the league at nearly 70 percent. If those trends hold true through Week 13, it’ll be tough for Pittsburgh to come out on top. And two-straight losses will create even more anxiety for the pundits and fan base.