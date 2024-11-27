Do Steelers Need Personnel Adjustments On Offense?

Do the Steelers need personnel adjustments on offense?

This is a topic that I’ve heard quite a bit recently, especially after the Steelers lost to the Browns. While Arthur Smith had the benefit of the doubt for a while, a downturn of offensive production is changing that. Are his personnel packages becoming a problem, one that they need to change?

The Steelers knew long before they hired him that Arthur Smith likes big personnel. But does MyCole Pruitt need to play near career-high snap percentages? Do we need to see Conner Heyward for 15-plus snaps a game while not contributing to the passing game?

The Steelers have a really strong tight end duo in Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, so that leaves them plenty of opportunity to run out of 12 personnel. But Heyward is not a plus blocker, or at least rarely is. And 30-plus snaps for MyCole Pruitt, to average 3.9 yards per carry? I’m not seeing it.

If they want to run heavier sets, there’s no reason the Steelers can’t do more of the tackle-eligible tight end. They used to run that a lot, but Spencer Anderson is only getting a few snaps here and there. It’s not like defenses are respecting Pruitt and Heyward in the passing game, so just use another lineman.

And while the Steelers are using Mike Williams more, they’re still not throwing to him. Van Jefferson makes a key catch here and there, granted, but barring an injury last time out, he’s still seeing 50 snaps a game.

Whatever they have been doing lately, the Steelers clearly could be doing better. Sure, they’ve only lost one game after rattling off a five-game winning streak, and I get that. But are the Steelers limiting themselves on offense just by virtue of the personnel Arthur Smith insists on using? Is he becoming beholden more to packages than he is to the personnel the talent dictates?

