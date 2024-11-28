Dianna Russini Expects Arthur Smith To Be NFL Head Coaching Candidate This Offseason

While the latest buzz regarding Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and head coaching vacancies have linked him to the opening at the University of North Carolina, but NFL insider Dianna Russini thinks Smith’s next stop could be in the NFL. In her insider news and notes article for The Athletic, Russini wrote that the Steelers should be thankful for Smith, who she expects to emerge as a head coaching candidate this offseason.

“Smith’s adaptability is another key strength. He’s shown he can tailor his offense to fit the personnel he has, which is exactly what the Steelers need as they continue to develop their young offensive core around Russell Wilson. I expect Smith’s name to come back up during the head-coach hiring cycle in January,” Russini writes.

Prior to being hired by the Steelers this offseason, Smith spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. While Pittsburgh’s offense hasn’t been an elite unit or anything close to it, but they’ve been respectable even with a drop-off in production over the last two games. Smith turned Pittsburgh’s offense around after it was one of the worst in the league under Matt Canada.

While Smith’s tenure in Atlanta, where he went 7-10 in each season as head coach, may be too fresh in the minds of NFL executives to hire him this offseason, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he at least landed an interview or two for a head coaching job. UNC also remains a possibility, with Smith reportedly open to returning to college, and the chance to lead his alma mater is a unique opportunity that could continue to pique his interest.

Given Smith’s expected interest from both the NFL and college, the Steelers could be looking at hiring a new offensive coordinator for the second offseason in a row. Losing Smith and going to a new offensive system for the second year in a row would be a big loss for the Steelers, as Smith has helped Pittsburgh’s run game become more consistent and elevated the unit as a whole.

Smith’s potential departure could also affect how Pittsburgh views their quarterback room, with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to be free agents and the possibility that neither could return to the Steelers. It’s a move that could have wide-ranging effects on the Steelers, and Smith’s status will be something to monitor as the offseason hits.