Depot Roundtable: Week 12 Steelers Vs. Browns Preview

The one bus trip the Pittsburgh Steelers make every season takes them to Cleveland for a primetime game against a Browns team that is primed to pack it in. Or might be on a short week if it was playing most other teams.

But Steelers-Browns always means something, the rivalry fueled by the teams’ close proximity and fans’ mutual dislike of one another. If the Steelers need a 1,086th reminder of why they can’t take the Browns lightly, they need to look no further than the Baltimore Ravens.

One of the NFL’s top teams accounts for half of Cleveland’s wins this season. So don’t be fooled into thinking that the 8-2 Steelers vs. the 2-8 Browns is a total mismatch.

As part of Steelers Depot’s weekly roundtable Josh Carney, Joe Clark, Ross McCorkle, Troy Montgomery, and I are answering key questions ahead of the Steelers’ Week 12 game against the Browns at Huntingdon Bank Field.

QUESTION 1: WHO IS THE STEELERS’ X FACTOR AGAINST THE BROWNS?

Josh Carney: OLB Nick Herbig. This is a juicy matchup for the second-year outside linebacker, going against a third-string offensive tackle in Germain Ifedi for the Browns. Ifedi has played just over 50 career snaps at left tackle, so things really line up for the young Steelers’ pass rusher on Thursday night.

Herbig made an immediate impact in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, forcing a fumble on the second snap of the game, and later blew up the 2-point conversion try from the Ravens, who were trying to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Back healthy after missing four weeks with a hamstring injury, Herbig is back to his game-wrecking ways. Ifedi will undoubtedly get some help Thursday night, but Herbig has a chance to truly wreck the game for the Steelers’ defense.

Joe Clark: RB Najee Harris. On a short week, the Steelers can really take advantage of the run game and wear down a Browns defense that hasn’t gotten much rest. It’s also a unit that hasn’t been very good this season, and Harris has the opportunity for a big game. Especially with snow and wind in the forecast, it’s a game that could be won on the ground, and Harris will be a major factor in determining Pittsburgh’s success on offense.

Ross McCorkle: TE Pat Freiermuth. Could this be the week they finally get him more involved? The Browns were locking down tight ends pretty well at the beginning of the season, but they’ve recently allowed two games with 10 or more receptions to the position, most recently with 14 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. I would imagine red zone offense has been the emphasis for the team, and one way to improve there is to use the big guys like Freiermuth.

Scott Brown: Minkah Fitzpatrick playing centerfield against the game’s X factor. Browns QB Jameis Winston’s career has been marked by throwing all over the field yet somehow avoiding the middle. Ground, that is. He seems to be either really good or really bad.

Will the Steelers see the Winston has who thrown at least three interceptions 13 times in 101 NFL games? Or the gunslinger who lit up the Ravens less than a month ago with 334 passing yards and three scores? The answer to that two-pronged question may lie with Fitzpatrick. He is so due to make an interception. Or three.

Troy Montgomery: QB Justin Fields. Finally, after having the topic kicked to death since before the season started, the Steelers used the Fields package. Now that they’ve gotten its first exposure out of the way, it feels like the Steelers could employ it more going forward. This week feels like the perfect time to really get some use out of it.

Last week, the Browns allowed New Orleans Saints Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill to rush for 138 yards on seven carries. The Saints use Hill differently than how the Steelers use Fields, but the principle is still the same. Hill gave the Browns fits on the ground, and Fields could do similar things.

QUESTION 2: WHAT IS THE MATCHUP TO WATCH IN STEELERS-BROWNS?

Josh Carney: Steelers DL Cameron Heyward vs. Browns LG Joel Bitonio. I feel like each and every Steelers-Browns matchup, this is the individual matchup I’m circling — and for good reason. These are two titans of their positions going up against one another.

They are very familiar with each other, know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and have had quite a few battles that have been incredible to watch. This season, Heyward is playing at an elite level once again and is quietly in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year mix, while Bitonio is battling through injury and isn’t his usual self. If Heyward can take the game over in this matchup, Cleveland won’t be able to do much offensively.

Joe Clark: Devin Bush vs. The Pile. Having a little bit of fun with this one, but I’m curious to see how many times Devin Bush tries to jump on top of a pile after a tackle to try and pad his stats. In his lone matchup with the Steelers as a member of the Seattle Seahawks last season, it seemed to happen every single play.

But for real, it’s OLB Nick Herbig vs. OT Germain Ifedi. Ifedi has struggled his entire career, and he’s Cleveland’s third string tackle. Herbig looked like himself in his return from a hamstring injury last week, and he could get some momentum early by beating Ifedi and getting Jameis Winston under pressure. Get Winston under pressure, and you’ll get the version of Winston who becomes less of a gun slinger and more of a chucker, and it could lead to turnovers from Pittsburgh’s secondary.

Ross McCorkle: CB Joey Porter Jr. vs. WR Jerry Jeudy. In the three games since Jameis Winston has been the starting quarterback, Jeudy has 18 receptions on 30 targets for 294 yards and a touchdown. Winston is a gunslinger and Jeudy is one of his favorite targets. Though Cedric Tillman is close behind. It will be interesting to see if Porter and Donte Jackson play sides or follow. Porter did a great job locking down Zay Flowers.

Scott Brown: T.J. Watt vs. Myles Garrett. Not a one-to-one here. Obviously, as Mike Tomlin would say. But these two will always be linked while each is still tormenting QBs, and then there is the whole NFL Defensive Player of the Year award subplot.

It’s hard to see the Browns upsetting the Steelers if Watt has a big game. And he may still be smarting just a little bit after finishing second to Garrett in 2023 NFL DPOY voting. It’s also hard to see the Browns winning if Garrett is not a game-wrecker and just merely good.

Troy Montgomery: LB Nick Herbig vs. OT Germain Ifedi. This is a matchup that should heavily favor the Steelers. Much focus is going to be on T.J. Watt, but Herbig has proven he’s more than capable this year. When Alex Highsmith has been out, Herbig has stepped up in a big way.

This week, he should be licking his chops. The Browns are down to their third-string left tackle. Ifedi is a veteran with a strong pedigree, but he’s been a journeyman for a reason. He’s struggled throughout his career, and this week, he should have his hands full with Herbig.

QUESTION 3: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST KEY TO THE GAME FOR THE STEELERS?

Josh Carney: Hit some deep shots early on. The Steelers are team that needs to throw early and often to set up the run for later on in the game. Last week against Baltimore they didn’t really do that all too well, and it made for a tough day offensively. This week, the Browns are probably going to focus on the run early to try and turn the Steelers one-dimensional.

Zig where others zag, Pittsburgh. Come out throwing early and often, taking shots down the field. Loosen the Browns’ defense up and unleash Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren later in the game on the ground to put away the game on a short week. Guys like George Pickens, Mike Williams and Calvin Austin III need to make plays down the field early.

Joe Clark: Shut down Nick Chubb. Chubb hasn’t been great this season in his return from a knee injury, but in a game with wind and snow predicted, the Browns will likely look to establish the run early. Chubb’s season ended against the Steelers in primetime last season, and it would certainly mean something to Cleveland if he had a big game against their division rivals in primetime just a few weeks after returning. Pittsburgh needs to limit him early in the game and make Cleveland try and throw the ball and get their pass rush going.

But they can’t let Chubb beat them, which is something he was on his way to doing last year before getting hurt. Slow down Chubb, and Pittsburgh should win the game.

Ross McCorkle: Pressure Jameis Winston and capitalize on his mistakes. He’s a quarterback who has historically taken a lot of sacks and thrown a lot of interceptions. They need to get him into thos unfavorable situations and then capitalize when he gives them a gift. If they let him get hot, he is capable of running away with the game and scoring a lot of points.

Scott Brown: The offense playing a crisp, complete game. I fear a bit of a defensive letdown. Or at least the Steelers’ defense not playing as otherworldly after shutting down Mr. Jackson and the Ravens. Would love to see Russell Wilson lead long drives that keep the defense fresh. And ones that end with Chris Boswell kicking extra points instead of field goals.

Above all, take advantage of the advantage the Steelers should have at quarterback. Jameis Winston has 148 career interception, 40 more than Wilson. And Wilson broke into the NFL three years before Winston did as a No. 1 overall draft pick.

Troy Montgomery: Get the run game going early. The Browns have been awful this year, but they’re going to bring their best against their rivals. The Steelers just played in an intense game against the Ravens, but their ground game never really got going. That needs to change this week.

If the Steelers can grind the Browns down early, they may suck the air of Cleveland’s stadium. Establishing their dominance quickly could shatter the Browns’ confidence. On a short week, the Steelers are going to need to continue being physical. No need to let the Browns think they can upset the Steelers like they did with the Ravens.

QUESTION 4: WHAT IS YOUR PREDICTION FOR STEELERS AT BROWNS?

Josh Carney: Short week, divisional road game on a Thursday night, and in Cleveland? Everything about this historically should scream loss. The Steelers are different this year, though, under head coach Mike Tomlin. This is a solid team top to bottom with a veteran quarterback under center that has everyone believing.

The defense is relatively healthy, too, and coming off of a dominant showing against the Ravens. There is no such thing as a trap game in the NFL, and the Steelers aren’t going to be overlooking the Browns on Thursday. This team is out to prove a point. Steelers 24, Browns 16

Joe Clark: I think this is going to be a little bit of a mucky game. Road environment, unfavorable conditions and a short week are going to make things uglier than they need to be. Ultimately, the Steelers’ talent advantage should win out, but it’s going to be a close one. Steelers 16 Browns 10

Ross McCorkle: I have full belief in this team to defeat the Browns. I know the Steelers’ recent history of road division games on Thursday night, but everybody has been talking about the locker room feeling different this year. Contenders shouldn’t be dropping games to 2-8 teams, and I am going to trust the 2024 Steelers until they give me reason not to. Steelers 28, Browns 17.

Scott Brown: A quick turnaround after a rock fight against Baltimore isn’t ideal. And the Browns would leave nothing more than to spoil, if temporarily, what has been a charmed Steelers season. This will be their Super Bowl (insert own joke).

I think the short week helps the Steelers avoid a letdown. They had to immediately pivot after their biggest win of the season with no time to bask in it. They should be sharp, at least mentally. Cleveland will keep it close but that will be of little consolation to Dawg Pound denizens. Steelers 23, Browns 17.

Troy Montgomery: This game is probably going to be a little tougher for the Steelers than it has any business being. They should crush the lowly Browns. However, in a divisional matchup, in Cleveland, on a short week, the Steelers have a lot going against them.

However, that should only serve to make the game closer. The Browns should not win. The Steelers just scored a huge win against the Ravens, building some cushion in the AFC North. Losing against the Browns would undo so much progress. The Steelers’ defense is too good for them to lose this week, even if their offense struggles again. Steelers 20, Browns 13.