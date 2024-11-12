Depot After Dark: Wilson And Wagner Jersey Swap, Rogers Working On Comeback, Bengals Add RB

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 11.

WILSON AND WAGNER JERSEY SWAP

Russell Wilson has played with many unbelievable players in his NFL career. However, none may be as good as linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner came into the league with Wilson in 2012, and the two of them helped propel the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory. They’re both past their prime, but there seems to be a ton of respect between them.

Wagner is now with the Washington Commanders, who the Steelers just beat. Wilson took to Twitter after the game to reveal that he and Wagner did a jersey swap after the game. The two of them are legends of the game who will likely be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. It’s good to see them have such a strong relationship.

Forever Legendary. Forever Brothers. @Bwagz I love you for life bro! They gave us an F Grade in 2012… But we still here doing it!!! “Don’t get bored with consistency!” God gets ALL the Glory! pic.twitter.com/H8NN3cjj0R — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 10, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

ROGERS WORKING ON COMEBACK

The Steelers have had multiple elite wide receivers over the years. However, they’ve also had some less notable names who contributed more than anyone thought they would. One example is Eli Rogers, who was with the team from 2015 to 2018. He was a good complementary piece in 2016, although injuries really limited his career. It appears he’s attempting a comeback.

On his Twitter, Rogers shared a video of himself working out, hinting that he wants to play professional football again. Over the past few years, he has bounced around leagues outside the NFL, but he hasn’t been in the NFL since he left the Steelers. Perhaps he will get back in the league, though. Stranger things have happened.

Good work against a great group of guys today. 1on1 competition. I’m determined to return to the field and do the impossible. In Jesus Name. pic.twitter.com/4JiIoCiqbz — E L I R O G E R S (@__bELIeve17) November 11, 2024

BENGALS ADD RB

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t had a great season, but their offense has still been great. That’s mostly because of quarterback Joe Burrow. He’s been fantastic while his defense has been struggling. It looks like the Bengals are trying to strengthen the depth of their offense, though.

According to insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Bengals are adding running back Gary Brightwell to their practice squad. Brightwell has been in the league since 2021. He hasn’t done much in his NFL career, but he has veteran experience. We’ll see if he ever gets on the field for the Bengals.