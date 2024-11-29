Depot After Dark: Tomlin-Jacoby Jones Anniversary, Players Share Their Dishes, Watch Hard Knocks For Cheap

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 28.

Tomlin Sideline Anniversary

On Thanksgiving 11 years ago, Mike Tomlin had his infamous sideline incident with the late Jacoby Jones. Running back a kick seemingly for a touchdown, Jones had to veer right and avoid Tomlin, who was standing right on the edge of the sideline. Jones was tackled immediately after.

The Mike Tomlin sideline incident against the Ravens happened on Thanksgiving 11 years ago. Can’t believe it’s been 11 years. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/RW2RNQ7bx5 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 28, 2024

The moment drummed up plenty of controversy. And the league imposed a heavy $100,000 fine on Tomlin, who apologized and took responsibility for the moment. While the NFL also considered docking the Steelers draft picks, It ultimately decided against doing so.

Pittsburgh lost 22-20 to Baltimore.

Jones would become a Steeler in 2015 though fumbles quickly cost him a return role. Tragically, he did this past July.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Steelers Dish About Their Dishes

On this Thanksgiving, current Steelers players shared what they would bring to your holiday dinner. T.J. Watt gave the best and most honest answer of them all.

Hear what he along with WR George Pickens, CB Joey Porter Jr., and others would bring with them below.

What dish are you bringing to Thanksgiving? 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/agE8iFuZGj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 28, 2024

Fans will just be thankful if they can get a win over the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

Watch Hard Knocks For Cheap

With the first episode of 2024 in-season Hard Knocks premiering Tuesday, those who need to sign up for an HBO/Max account can watch on the cheap. As Dave Bryan shared earlier today, Max is running a Black Friday deal to purchase the streaming service for $2.99 per month for six months before it returns to its normal price.

This version does come with ads but if you’re content with a couple of commercials, it’s worth taking a look. You can find more information here.