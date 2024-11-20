Depot After Dark: Steelers Hand Out Turkeys, Taylor’s Son Flips Commitment, Browns LB’s Career In Jeopardy

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 19.

STEELERS HAND OUT TURKEYS

We’re in the heart of the NFL season now, slowly climbing toward the playoffs. The Steelers have been handling business on the field, sitting at 8-2. However, they are also still taking care of things off the field.

As seen on CBS Pittsburgh on YouTube, Cam Heyward and several other Steelers helped to hand out turkeys recently. It’s a nice gesture to help some people during the holidays. Football is incredible, but this time of year, some things just mean more.

TAYLOR’S SON FLIPS COMMITMENT

Ike Taylor was an incredible corner for the Steelers during the 2000s. He helped them win two Super Bowls, often being matched up against the opposing team’s best receivers. He has been retired for a while now, but his son is starting his football career.

His son, Ivan Taylor, is gearing up to join a college football team. Initially, he was committed to Notre Dame, but then he flipped to Michigan. Now, he’s flipped again, going to Alabama. Alabama has a history of developing great players, so perhaps Taylor will develop into an NFL player one day.

BROWNS LB’S CAREER IN JEOPARDY

The Cleveland Browns have been having a dreadful season. Their franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson, tore his Achilles a few weeks ago, and he looked awful before that. They’re 2-8, and it looks like they’re heading toward another rebuild. However, it seems they might have some even worse news, too.

A few weeks ago, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns’ star linebacker, suffered a scary neck injury. According to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, the team isn’t even sure if Owusu-Koramoah will ever play football again. It’s unfortunate to hear, and hopefully he does make a full recovery. Steelers fans are aware of how sad an injury like that can be.