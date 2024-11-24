Depot After Dark: Steelers-Browns Ratings, Sammie Coates Reflects, Funny Winston Moment

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 23.

Steelers-Browns Ratings

The ratings are in for Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. As the Washington Post’s Mark Maske shared, Amazon averaged 13.72 million viewers in the Browns’ 24-19 win over the Steelers.

The Steelers-Browns game Thursday night on Amazon Prime Video averaged 13.72 million viewers, according to Amazon. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 22, 2024

That’s slightly down from the week prior when the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles averaged 14.42 million. But it’s a larger audience than other recent TNF games, including Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens (13.63 million) and Houston Texas-New York Jets (11.56 million).

Overall, Amazon is seeing higher ratings this year than last.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Sammie Coates Reflects

In a recent video, former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Sammie Coates reflected on his playing career. He shared that he was trying to stay mentally tough through his multiple surgeries and the high level of competition in the NFL, needing ultimate focus to stay in the league.

“If you do, you will fail,” Coates said of being distracted. “Because at that level, someone is trying to take your job every day.”

The Steelers drafted Coates in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He made big plays in 2016, averaging over 20 yards per catch, but was plagued by drops and seemingly a mental block. Pittsburgh traded him to the Cleveland Browns in September of 2017, and he would only catch seven more passes for the rest of his career.

Funny Jameis Winston Moment

As much as it hurts to see the Steelers fall to the Browns, you must tip your cap to Cleveland QB Jameis Winston. In his first-ever cold game (where the temp was below 40 degrees) and in his first game ever against the Steelers, he led the Browns to victory. Authentically himself and able to make a room laugh, the Amazon mics picked him up trying to get the Steelers to jump offsides at the end of the first half.

After his hard count failed to bait Pittsburgh, he yelled out, “Somebody jump offsides, damn.”

Pittsburgh didn’t comply, but Cleveland still netted three points as the Steelers let precious time wind down in the first half, with Mike Tomlin opting against using his final timeout.

Winston finished the day 18-of-27 for 219 yards, zero passing touchdowns, and an interception. He rushed for one score. Not the prettiest numbers but he’s happy with the victory.