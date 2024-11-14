Depot After Dark: Smith-Schuster Back, Wilson Runs Into Penguins, Watt Compliments Steelers

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 13.

SMITH-SCHUSTER BACK

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated, but they’ve got weaknesses. Earlier this year, they lost several wide receivers due to injuries. They did reload at the trade deadline, and now it looks like more reinforcements are on the way.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, former Steeler, is expected to return this week for the Chiefs, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz. Smith-Schuster won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs a few years ago but then left them in free agency. He returned to them this year, and now he could help them stay undefeated.

The #Chiefs are expecting WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to return this week vs. the #Bills. He’s been out with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/q4AylFoc8N — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 13, 2024

WILSON RUNS INTO PENGUINS

Russell Wilson has been great as the starter for the Steelers over the past few weeks. Not many people believed he had anything left in the tank, but he’s proven many of his doubters wrong. He’s also been a great leader off the field, visiting children in the hospital on Tuesdays. This past week, he ran into a few familiar faces.

As seen on Wilson’s Twitter, he ran into members of the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team while at the hospital. It seems like a funny coincidence, and hopefully, it made the kids have an even better day.

WATT COMPLIMENTS STEELERS

If there’s one word that describes the Steelers, it’s physical. They are one of the toughest teams in the NFL. Their goal is to impose their will on opposing teams, and they’ve done a good job achieving that goal. J.J. Watt recently complimented the Steelers on their ability to have physical practices throughout the year.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Watt stated that the Steelers will tackle to the ground in practices, even during the season. Based on the topic of conversation, it doesn’t sound like that’s normal. With Watt’s brother playing for the Steelers, it makes sense that he would have that inside knowledge. That might be what gives them an edge and makes them as tough as they are.