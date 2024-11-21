Depot After Dark: Roberts Helping Women, Eagles Pass Rusher Has Surgery, Ray Lewis Possible Head Coach

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 20.

ROBERTS HELPING WOMEN

Elandon Roberts has been an incredible addition to the Steelers. Since joining the team in 2023, he’s embodied everything that the Steelers want to be. He’s been tough, physical, and mature. Roberts feels like a player that should’ve always been a Steeler. He’s even showing incredible character off the field.

As seen on Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, Roberts and his wife are throwing a baby shower for expecting mothers in need. That’s such a sweet and creative idea, and it’s sure to be incredibly helpful. It’s good to see Roberts embracing Pittsburgh.

Tonight, @Roberts_52 and his wife Tori are throwing a baby shower for new and expecting moms in need of support with @HealthyStartPgh! pic.twitter.com/dGPQrIpsqE — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) November 20, 2024

EAGLES PASS RUSHER HAS SURGERY

The Steelers have a stretch of difficult divisional games coming up, but those aren’t their only remaining games. They still have to play the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are a known commodity at this point, but the Eagles have started to come on strong recently. However, it looks like they might be losing a key player.

According to Around the NFL on Twitter, Eagles pass rusher Bryce Huff is set to undergo wrist surgery. It’s unclear what the timeline for his return is, but his status for the Steelers game may be in jeopardy. Huff has two-and-a-half sacks this year in a rotational role for the Eagles, and they will likely miss his presence.

Eagles pass rusher Bryce Huff to undergo wrist surgery this weekhttps://t.co/zJnekRVj1M pic.twitter.com/nhHWwnlfQ7 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 20, 2024

RAY LEWIS POSSIBLE HEAD COACH

Steelers fans likely don’t have many fond memories of former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis. Lewis was the Ravens’ leader during the height of their rivalry with the Steelers. Now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Lewis could be returning to football in a different capacity.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Lewis is a candidate to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic University. That would certainly be interesting to see. If Lewis gets the job and does well, maybe one day he’ll be coaching in the NFL.