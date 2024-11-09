Depot After Dark: Ravens Pass Rusher Claimed, Pittsburgh Sports Thanksgiving Help, Elliott Hosting Dinner

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 8.

RAVENS PASS RUSHER CLAIMED

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time this year. They’re keeping the AFC North race close, not giving the Steelers any breathing room. However, their defense isn’t as strong as it usually is. They recently released pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, hoping to bring him back on their practice squad. It looks like that isn’t going to happen, though.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Ngakoue was claimed by the New England Patriots. That means the Ravens’ gambit did not pay off. Ngakoue wasn’t producing much this year, but he’s still got a strong resumé. They’re going to need to find a different way to bolster their defense.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

PITTSBURGH SPORTS THANKSGIVING HELP

The Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers are all at very different levels, but they all do a good job representing the city. The Pirates might constantly disappoint, but they still try to help Pittsburgh. The Steelers and Penguins have been better playing their respective sports. However, they also do their best trying to better the community.

This year, the three teams will be coming together to help people around the holidays. According to Bucs Community on Twitter, the Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers will host a Thanksgiving Dinner Distribution to support 300 families. The event will be held on Nov. 26, and hopefully it makes the holidays better for some people.

We are teaming up with the @penguins and @steelers to host the #BurghProud Thanksgiving Dinner Distribution to support 300 local families in need this holiday season. Supplies will be available first come, first served at the drive-through event on Mazeroski Way on November 26. pic.twitter.com/IOAwFhRsS8 — Pirates Charities (@BucsCommunity) November 8, 2024

ELLIOTT HOSTING DINNER

Individual players also do a fantastic job helping the city of Pittsburgh. Cam Heyward’s efforts are well-documented, but other players do their part as well. That includes players who are newer to the team, like DeShon Elliott.

Elliott just signed with the Steelers this past offseason, but that hasn’t stopped him from embracing the city. According to Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, Elliott hosted a Thanksgiving dinner this week for young people from Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens. He was there to talk to them about mental health. It’s nice to see a player building a reputation in the city.