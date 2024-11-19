Depot After Dark: Pirates Ace At Game, Mike Tomlin Motivating, Robert Golden Makes An Appearance

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 18.

PIRATES ACE AT GAME

The Steelers are rolling at the moment, giving Pittsburgh sports fans something to cheer for. That’s more than what the Pittsburgh Pirates of the MLB can say. The Pirates are a routine disappointment. However, they did have some excitement this year with rookie pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes was sensational, and he may have given the Steelers a little extra good luck this past weekend.

As the Pirates posted on Twitter, Skenes was in attendance for the Steelers’ game against the Baltimore Ravens. Skenes can be seen twirling his Terrible Towel, showing how integrated into Pittsburgh’s culture he’s become. The newest National League Rookie of the Year has a bright future.

Great form as always, Paul. pic.twitter.com/l0WZnljxPT — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 17, 2024

MIKE TOMLIN MOTIVATING

This year might be Mike Tomlin’s best season as a coach yet, and that’s saying something. Tomlin has consistently been one of the best coaches in the league, with this year being a perfect example of his abilities. A recent behind-the-scenes look at Tomlin’s way of motivating players gives an even better look at how amazing he is.

In this video, Tomlin is trying to fire up his offensive playmakers before the game against the Ravens. It should get any Steelers fan going. His message seemed to work, too, because the Steelers did enough to beat the Ravens. Maybe Tomlin will earn his first Coach of the Year award once this season ends.

ROBERT GOLDEN MAKES AN APPEARANCE

The Steelers have had multiple underappreciated special teams players over the years. That unit has been phenomenal this year, but they’ve had players in the past help build that groundwork. Robert Golden was one of those players. Golden was a safety with the Steelers from 2012 to 2017, being named a captain on special teams multiple times. It looks like he made an appearance in Pittsburgh this weekend, too.

On his Twitter, Golden posted a video of him quickly catching up with Mike Tomlin. He had a front-row seat to the Steelers beating their greatest rival, which had to make his return even better. Golden might not be a name many fans remember, but it’s always good to see former players back in town.