Depot After Dark: Patterson Still Recruiting, Eagles WR Fine, Bengals Injuries Up In The Air

PATTERSON STILL RECRUITING

Cordarrelle Patterson has been trying to recruit wide receivers to join the Steelers for quite some time now. None of his attempts have worked, but he’s doing what he can to improve the team. Even if general manager Omar Khan isn’t working the phones, Patterson is doing his best. This weekend, he started going after a new target.

After this past week’s games, Patterson took to Twitter to court Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. The Seahawks lost, and Metcalf has a history with Russell Wilson. That seemed to set up for Metcalf to potentially be traded, but those rumors don’t seem to have any credence. We’ll see if Patterson amps up his attempts with the trade deadline less than 24 hours away.

What you up 2 bruh? @dkm14 . Just checking on you.!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) November 4, 2024

EAGLES WR FINE

There’s still a decent amount of time until the Steelers play the Philadelphia Eagles, but that should be one of the more competitive games left on their schedule. This past weekend, it seemed like the Eagles might lose one of their best playmakers in receiver A.J. Brown. Brown left the game against the New York Giants with a knee injury, and it was unclear how serious it would be.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it looks like Brown will be okay. It seems like he didn’t suffer any major damage to his knee. Brown has been battling injuries this year, but it seems he will be alright. Time could still change things, but for now, it looks like he’ll be healthy for the game against the Steelers.

#Eagles WR AJ Brown received good news from his MRI today, sources say. No structural issues with his knee, more of a contusion than anything. Brown has a chance to play this week. pic.twitter.com/OJMIbPcvEQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2024

BENGALS INJURIES UP IN THE AIR

The Cincinnati Bengals were missing some key players against the Las Vegas Raiders, but they still managed to win easily. Still, they have a tougher matchup this week against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. It’s a huge divisional matchup, and the Bengals may still be missing some of those players.

Receiver Tee Higgins and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are important parts of the Bengals’ offense, but they’ve been battling injuries recently. According to reporter Cameron Wolfe, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stated it’s unclear whether either will play this week. Against the Ravens, the Bengals might need both of those players in order to win. It will be an important situation to follow.