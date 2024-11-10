Depot After Dark: NFL In Berlin, Harris And Queen, The New Guys

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 9.

NFL IN BERLIN

The NFL has been aggressively attempting to expand their game into international markets through the Global Markets Program. Tomorrow morning they will play a game in Munich, for example. It appears they would like to expand into Germany’s capital next time around with Berlin on the table, per Adam Schefter on X. This could end up mattering to the Steelers, who were awarded marketing rights to Germany not too long ago. The Steelers will likely play in Mexico and Ireland before Germany, but the NFL plans on eventually getting up to one international game per team per season. Eventually, yinz could be taking over Berlin. Sign me up!

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is working "very hard" on bringing a regular-season game to Berlin.

HARRIS AND QUEEN

Najee Harris went to Alabama and Patrick Queen went to LSU. The two of them had some heated battles in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry and more battles at training camp this year. They get to have a little fun tonight with Alabama and LSU playing each other. Both teams are 6-2 and both teams are in the top 15. Whoever wins has an excellent chance at making the expanded college football playoffs while the loser is almost certainly out.

Harris and Queen took their friendly rivalry to social media for the big game with photos from their battles in college against each other.

THE NEW GUYS

This is the Steelers’ first game with their trade deadline additions, WR Mike Williams and OLB Preston Smith. Here are both of them boarding the team’s charter plane for the first time. Many players will weird their finest threads for these photo ops, but these two vets are opting for comfort and casual vibes.

STEELERS SCOUTS

The Steelers have been active on the scouting trail today. There were scouts at Virginia Tech-Clemson, Alabama-LSU. Two more games have now been reported on, per Ryan Fowler on X.

Washington-Penn State and Syracuse-Boston College have Steelers reps on site.