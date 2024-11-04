Depot After Dark: New Watt Peloton Video, No Black Belt For Flacco, Heyward Roasts Roberts

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 3.

NEW PELOTON AD FOR T.J WATT

T.J. Watt and J.J. Watt have been starring in a “Watt. vs. Watt” ad campaign for Peloton, and the workout brand released a new spot with T.J. running on a treadmill and chirping his brother for taking a rest day. Take a look via the Peloton Instagram below.

T.J’s as regimented as they come when it comes to his routine and workout philosophy, and it’s a fun spot that brings in some fun brotherly competition. After watching it, I’m just glad T.J. isn’t my Peloton trainer, because, while I am not an NFL athlete, that resistance level is quite high.

JOE FLACCO CAN’T DO KARATE

NFL Media insider Tom Pelissero posted a picture of Indianapolis Colts’ QB Joe Flacco’s contract today, pointing out that Flacco, who’s now the starter for the Colts, can earn an extra $100,000 in incentives for every Colts win where he plays 50% of the snaps, but it also included some of the clauses in Flacco’s contract. Those include that Flacco cannot do karate, ride a motorcycle, or hang glide.

Joe Flacco's one-year contract with the #Colts includes $3.7 million in incentives. That includes $100,000 for each regular-season win in which he plays 50% of the snaps. (He's also prohibited from mountain climbing and karate.) pic.twitter.com/UdSvb6eUZR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2024

Karate is an interesting inclusion there, but it makes sense as Flacco could theoretically get hurt or mess up his hand from karate. The visual of Flacco karate-chopping through a block of wood is funny, but in actuality, it’s something he won’t be able to do until he hangs up his cleats.

CAMERON HEYWARD ROASTS ELANDON ROBERTS

The Steelers had some fun during the bye week, posting pictures of players who look like Christian Kirksey during the timeless “Tiny Titan” glitch in Madden 15, and one picture of a tiny Elandon Roberts next to a normal-sized Cameron Heyward caught the attention of Heyward. Heyward posted to his Instagram story, joking that it’s how Roberts looks next to him anyway.

Roberts is listed at 6-1 and 238 pounds, much smaller than the 6-5, 295-pound Heyward. Obviously, the size difference between them isn’t as pronounced as in the picture, but it’s good to see Heyward having some fun and razzing his teammate and fellow key piece of Pittsburgh’s defense razzing each other during the bye week.

The Steelers will be back in action next Sunday when they take on the 7-2 Washington Commanders.