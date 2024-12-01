Depot After Dark: James Conner Extension, Tackles Sharing Thanksgiving, Second-Half Lockdown

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 30.

JAMES CONNER EXTENSION

As the Steelers seem likely to move on from Najee Harris this upcoming offseason after declining his fifth-year option, one of their former running back draft picks just secured another contract extension. James Conner, the hometown hero, just inked another deal with the Arizona Cardinals. It is a two-year deal to make sure he doesn’t hit free agency, per Adam Schefter on X.

More time together: Cardinals are signing RB James Conner to a two-year contract extension, per source. Conner was scheduled to be a free agent after this season, but no longer. pic.twitter.com/LIIEEtE5Mu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2024

The deal is reportedly worth $19 million. Not an awful payday for Conner as he likely wraps up his career after this contract.

He has 166 attempts for 705 yards and five touchdowns this season. That is slightly less rushing yards than Najee Harris, but more touchdowns and better efficiency.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

TACKLES SHARE THANKSGIVING

Most players are not from the city that they play football in. Some will move their families out after a second contract once Pittsburgh officially becomes home, but that isn’t always the case. That means the holidays, when the football season is still very much underway, are usually spent with teammates rather than family. Dan Moore Jr. told George Von Benko today via WMBS Sportsline that he spent Thanksgiving at Broderick Jones’ house.

Both of the starting tackles shared the holiday meal together. I would imagine some other linemen were also in attendance, but I don’t know that for sure. That’s a whole lot of cooking for whoever prepped that feast.

SECOND-HALF LOCKDOWN

The Steelers defense has its warts, but they are still one of the top units in the league. That is particularly the case in the second half. The 33rd team shared this stat on X. After halftime, the Steelers are allowing just 7.1 points on average. That is only worse than the Denver Broncos.