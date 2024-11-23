Depot After Dark: Fields Guest Picker, Boswell’s Brother Says To Calm Down, Browns-Bengals Flexed

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 22.

FIELDS GUEST PICKER

Justin Fields’ NFL career didn’t start how he wanted it to. However, he did earn his high selection in the 2021 draft. At Ohio State, Fields was electric. He almost led his team to a championship in college. No matter what he does in the NFL, he will always be a legend at Ohio State. It seems like he’ll be using his weekend off to represent his school.

As seen on College GameDay’s Twitter, Fields will be the guest picker on the program this weekend. It’s a great game for Fields to return for, too. Ohio State will play Indiana, which has been absolutely dominant this year. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know which side Fields will be on, though.

Ohio State's own Justin Fields is joining us as this week's guest picker! pic.twitter.com/FPlQ71HLlQ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 22, 2024

BOSWELL’S BROTHER SAYS TO CALM DOWN

Chris Boswell has been absolutely lethal for the Steelers this year. Despite missing a long field goal this week, he’s still arguably been the Steelers’ most consistent player. Their loss to the Cleveland Browns has shaken fans up, though. The Steelers did look awful, although they had chances to win. Boswell’s brother, Stephen, is not panicking.

As seen on his Twitter, Stephen stated that fans who want to completely change the Steelers after their loss need to chill out. He’s not wrong either. The team is still 8-3 and on top of the AFC North. There’s no need to call them frauds. It’s the NFL, and any team can win on any given Sunday, or in this case, Thursday.

3 loss team and yall wanna blow it up. Go to bed lol — Stephen Boswell (@goawayBos) November 22, 2024

BROWNS-BENGALS FLEXED

The Cleveland Browns did show more fight than expected against the Steelers. They still don’t have a great record, though. At 3-8, they’re at the bottom of the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t much better, being 4-7 at the moment. For that reason, their battle in Week 16 has been flexed.

As reported by Ari Meirov on Twitter, for the first time ever, the NFL has flexed Thursday Night Football. The Browns and Bengals were slated to play on Thursday in Week 16, but now that spot belongs to the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. That should be a more competitive game with higher stakes. Both those teams are fighting for a playoff spot, and that matchup should impact those standings.