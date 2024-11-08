Depot After Dark: Commanders Uniforms, Ravens Release Edge Rusher, Heyward Bull Rush

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
COMMANDERS UNIFORMS
This week, the Steelers play the mighty Washington Commanders. It’s the beginning of a tough stretch for the Steelers, and the Commanders won’t be a pushover. It looks like Washington will be wearing special uniforms this week, too.
According to the team’s Twitter, players will be wearing all burgundy uniforms this week. This likely means the Steelers will be wearing their white jerseys this week. The last two weeks saw them wear their special uniforms, and they managed to win. Let’s hope that doesn’t also hold true for the Commanders.
RAVENS RELEASE EDGE RUSHER
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL, even though they’re behind the Steelers in the division. Their offense has been stellar, but their defense has had issues this year. It looks like their pass rush might be a little weaker going forward, too.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens are releasing former Pro Bowl edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. When he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ngakoue was a young, fearsome pass rusher. He isn’t at that same level anymore, though. This year, he only has 1.5 sacks for the Ravens. However, it does sound like the Ravens want to try to retain him on their practice squad.
HEYWARD BULL RUSH
Last year, Cam Heyward suffered an injury early in the year that seemed to bother him until the season ended. That left some people unsure how effective he would be in 2024. The Steelers clearly believed in him because they gave him a contract extension. So far, he’s proven their faith was placed in the right person.
According to Pro Football Focus, Heyward is fifth in bull-rush win rate this year at 42.5 percent. That’s incredible considering he’s 35 years old. That bull rush has been Heyward’s bread and butter throughout his career, and it’s clear he hasn’t lost a step with it.