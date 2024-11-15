Depot After Dark: Chiefs Kicker On IR, Zach Banner Having Child, Steelers Visit Minnesota Duluth

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 14.

CHIEFS KICKER ON IR

The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling, being the last unbeaten team in the league. Things haven’t been perfect, but they’ve found ways to win. They’re getting a few players back this week, but it looks like they’re going to be losing a key contributor now, too.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Twitter, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is going on injured reserve. It sounds like he’ll be back in a few weeks. That likely means he’ll be ready for the game against the Steelers, but this is a situation worth monitoring.

Sources: #Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is expected to miss 3-4 weeks and is likely headed to injured reserve with a left knee injury. Kansas City will have a new kicker Sunday at Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/Qm7JEHDsfW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2024

ZACH BANNER HAVING CHILD

Zach Banner was an offensive tackle who played with the Steelers from 2018 to 2021. He was slated to be a starter for them in 2020, but an injury really derailed his career. He’s been working on comeback, but it looks like he’s got some other good news that’s come up.

As Banner announced on his Twitter, he and his partner are expecting their first child. Fatherhood will likely present some different challenges compared to the NFL. Here’s hoping Banner and his wife welcome a happy and healthy baby in a few months.

Zaddy is officially a daddy…

My wife is a superhero…

Baby Banner coming 2025…#HulkSmashed 😉🖤 pic.twitter.com/6jJ3oKQpHQ — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) November 13, 2024

STEELERS VISIT MINNESOTA DULUTH

We’re in the middle of the NFL season, but that also means the college football season is going strong. The Steelers have kept themselves busy outside of the NFL, too. They’ve been working hard visiting colleges across the nation. It looks like there’s another school that can be added to that list.

According to the school’s Twitter, the Steelers recently visited the University of Minnesota Duluth. It’s unclear which player they were interested in, but offensive lineman Aiden Williams should be at the Shrine Bowl this year, so perhaps they wanted to get a look at him. Either way, it shows how quickly draft season is approaching.