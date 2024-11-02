Depot After Dark: Bengals Missing Starters, Watt Peloton Battle, Steelers Try Foreign Chocolates

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

BENGALS MISSING STARTERS

The AFC North is currently a tight battle between the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, but don’t forget about the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals had a dreadful start to the season, but they’re not dead yet. This week, they play the struggling Las Vegas Raiders. It seems like a game the Bengals should easily win, but they’ll be missing some key players.

According to the team’s Twitter, wide receiver Tee Higgins and offensive tackle Orlando Brown will likely miss the game. Higgins missed last week as well, and Brown had to leave that game after trying to fight through an injury. The Raiders aren’t great, but they’re still a team of professionals. If the Bengals lose, they could be fighting for their playoff lives over the next few weeks.

WATT PELOTON BATTLE

The Watt family is one of football’s most accomplished bloodlines. J.J. and Derek both had fantastic careers, and T.J. is still writing his story. However, all that talent can result in competition among siblings as well. Because they play on the same side of the ball, T.J. and J.J. are often compared. They’ve recently been competing using the exercise bike Peloton, and it looks like that’s finally come to a head.

As seen on Peloton’s Twitter, it looks like the Watt brothers are part of a new commercial based around their competition. It’s a funny advertisement that does a good job playing up their rivalry. In reality, nobody’s been a bigger supporter of T.J. than his family.

STEELERS TRY FOREIGN CHOCOLATES

Halloween has come and gone, but now is the best time to get some candy on sale. As football players, the Steelers likely can’t indulge too much, but it looks like they got to try some non-traditional chocolate for the holiday.

In a video posted on the team’s YouTube, a handful of players were brought in to try some foreign chocolates. It sounds like they butcher some of the pronunciations, but they seemed to like the chocolate for the most part. It’s definitely some fun bye-week activities.