Depot After Dark: $1K Bet, Angle Vs. Brandt, Big Game For Pickens?

PIERCE AND JOHNSON BET ON STEELERS-RAVENS

Former NBA player Paul Pierce and former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson put a $1,000 bet on the Steelers-Ravens Week 11 matchup. The two are both panelists on FS1’s Speak, and Pierce has faith that the Steelers can extend their AFC North lead, while Johnson is riding with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Pierce said if he was betting on the game, he wouldn’t put any money on Baltimore, who are 3.5 point favorites, even if it was Baltimore straight up. That led Johnson to offer to go straight up, and the two of them agreed to throw $1,000 on it.

Hopefully, Pierce doesn’t poop his pants with this bet (if you know, you know) and he can collect some nice change from Johnson.

KYLE BRANDT-KURT ANGLE PROMO

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt and former pro wrestler Kurt Angle put together an absolutely hysterical wrestling promo ahead of Steelers-Ravens for CBS Sports. It’s a fitting promotion for a physical, timeless rivalry and Brandt brings the energy like usual.

THE RAVENS. THE STEELERS. THIS MATCH IS SCHEDULED FOR ONE FALL. @KyleBrandt and @RealKurtAngle step into the ring and set the stage for an AFC North battle. pic.twitter.com/S8H69arslZ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 16, 2024

Angle, who grew up in Pittsburgh, argued that the Steelers can be AFC North champs, while Brandt argued that the Ravens are better now than the teams that have lost seven of eight to the Steelers. We’ll see if the game can live up to the hype tomorrow, and it’s one that has huge implications for the AFC North standings. As Brandt said, it might just come down to whatever team can hit a finisher first.

BIG GAME PREDICTED FOR PICKENS

The Baltimore Ravens have struggled defending the pass this season, and that could open things up for the Steelers and QB Russell Wilson. Wilson has forged a nice connection with WR George Pickens in the three games that he’s started this season, and ESPN’s Matt Bowen thinks Pickens will have a big game against Baltimore. Bowen predicted that Pickens will go over 100 yards against the Ravens.

“In his three games with Russell Wilson as the Steelers’ starting quarterback, Pickens has averaged 92 receiving yards per game and almost 20 yards per reception. Against a Ravens defense that’s allowing a league-worst 294.9 passing yards per game, he will have opportunities to create explosive plays at the third level of the field.”

A big game for Pickens should mean good things for the Steelers, and we’ll see if he and the Steelers can take advantage of Baltimore’s porous pass defense.