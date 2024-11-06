Dan Quinn Calls Russell Wilson’s Ability To Create Explosive Plays His ‘Superpower’

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson has taken Pittsburgh’s offense to another level since taking over as the team’s starter ahead of Week 7, and the nine-time Pro Bowler is someone Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn knows well. Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2013-2014, when Wilson was Seattle’s starting quarterback. Now the head coach of the Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh’s opponent on Sunday, Quinn talked about Wilson and praised his ability to create explosive plays.

“When I think about Russ, the first thing that pops to my mind is this is a remarkable deep-ball thrower. And it’s what he has absolutely earned and been known for inside and outside the pocket, where he’s got the ability to go throw on the run 50, 60 yards down the field to a spot that only his receiver can get to it or off a big play pass. So that, to me, is what sets him apart, is he’s got a strong, strong arm, big hands. He can absolutely rip it, but it’s the downfield, big-shot plays. When those explosive plays happen, they are game-changers and that’s what I think Russ’ superpower is like. Deep-ball accuracy, not everybody has that,” Quinn said during his press conference today via the Commanders’ YouTube channel.

Wilson’s deep ball is his calling card, and his overall accuracy and ability to run an offense are why Mike Tomlin turned to him over Justin Fields, even after a 4-2 start. Wilson’s deep ball has been on display over the last two weeks, and it’s gotten WR George Pickens going. He’s also connected with WR Calvin Austin III on an explosive-play touchdown. Being able to create explosives through the air has been huge for Pittsburgh’s offense, and Wilson’s touch and accuracy, coupled with some nice plays by the receiving corps, have allowed that to happen.

With the acquisition of WR Mike Williams from the New York Jets yesterday, the Steelers add another big-play threat down the field and someone who can win contested catches. While the receiving room had been stepping up with Wilson under center, adding someone with Williams’ skill set should only raise the ceiling for Pittsburgh’s offense.

It could wind up being a quarterback duel Sunday against the Commanders, who boast an impressive passer of their own in QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, a rookie who’s led Washington to a 7-2 record. He’s also supremely accurate, with a 71.5 completion percentage this season. Wilson’s deep ball could be the difference on Sunday, though, and if he can connect downfield for some explosive plays, it could change the game, as Quinn said.