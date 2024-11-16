Cory Trice Jr. Downgraded To Out For Sunday’s Game

While the Pittsburgh Steelers opened up the 21-day practice window for CB Cory Trice Jr. earlier this week, he won’t make his return on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Trice was initially listed as questionable on the injury report, but he was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday’s game, per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

The #Steelers have downgraded CB Cory Trice Jr. to OUT for Sunday’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 16, 2024

Trice suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers and was placed on IR. He remains on IR, but the Steelers will likely activate him either ahead of Week 12 or Week 13. Trice had an interception in Week 2 and provided solid cornerback depth for the Steelers. With Donte Jackson suffering a hamstring injury last week, the Steelers saw CB James Pierre take reps as the No. 2 outside cornerback opposite Joey Porter Jr. If Trice returns, presumably that would be his role.

Pittsburgh also has CB Cameron Sutton, who is capable of playing outside, but he struggled a bit in his season debut after serving an eight-game suspension to open the season. While the cornerback depth right now isn’t a huge issue, it would be a lot better if Trice was able to return. He’s a long, physical corner who had looked good to start the season, and it’s at least promising that he should be able to return soon.

But his return won’t come against Baltimore in what is shaping up to be Pittsburgh’s biggest game of the season as they look to extend their AFC North lead over their division rivals. It’ll mean that both Porter and Jackson will need to continue to step up and play a big role for the Steelers, especially Porter as he looks to take away WR Zay Flowers.

With Trice now ruled out, Pierre will likely remain the top option for depth at outside corner while Sutton will backup Beanie Bishop in the slot and be a depth safety option.