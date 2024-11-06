Commanders’ Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Marshon Lattimore Misses First Washington Practice

Coming off a rather physical NFC East matchup against the New York Giants on the road, the Washington Commanders have to turn around and get set for another physical, grueling matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 at FedEx Field in Landover.

Entering the work week, the Commanders are a bit banged up, though not more than any other team at this juncture. In fact, the Commanders had just two players miss the matchup against the Giants due to injury, and they were offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) and running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring).

Despite having nine players on the injury report ahead of the Giants game, the Commanders had just two players with game statuses, that being Lucas and Robinson.

This week, they’ll add a player to the injury report in newly acquired CB Marshon Lattimore, who missed Week 9 for the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury before being traded to the Commanders on Tuesday morning.

The Commanders released their Wednesday injury report just moments ago.

COMMANDERS’ WEEK 10 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle)

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)

K Austin Seibert (right hip)

TE Zach Ertz (NIR — rest)

LIMITED

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)

DE Dorance Armstrong (shoulder)

C Tyler Biadasz (thumb)

DE Clelin Ferrell (knee)

OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (groin)

OT Andrew Wylie (shoulder)

FULL

CB Noah Igbinoghene (thumb)

DT Phidarian Mathis (Gameday Concussion Protocol Evaluation)

It’s not a surprise to see Lattimore listed as DNP considering he came over from New Orleans still recovering from a hamstring injury. While he was a great addition on paper for Washington, it seems like a bit of a stretch to think Lattimore could suit up on Sunday against the Steelers. Stranger things have happened though.

Lucas is still nursing that ankle injury, which hurts the Commanders’ depth. Meanwhile Robinson is not a surprise to land on the injury report again, even with head coach Dan Quinn stating that the Commanders are really going to push Robinson this week, especially with all signs pointing up for Robinson’s availability this week against the Steelers.

For the first time since suffering a rib injury against the Carolina Panthers, star rookie QB Jayden Daniels is off the injury report — for at least Wednesday.

Seeing kicker Austin Seibert pop up on the injury report for the Commanders is concerning after he was 2-for-2 in their Week 9 win over the Giants on field goals. Seibert has been a steady presence for Washington this season, converting 25-of-27 field goals.

His status is worth monitoring moving forward because the Commanders have no kicker on their practice squad and would need to make a move there should Seibert’s hip injury linger throughout the week.