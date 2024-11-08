Commanders’ Week 10 Friday Injury Report: RB Brian Robinson Jr., CB Marshon Lattimore Both Ruled Out

The Washington Commanders don’t have too many pressing injury concerns this week, but there have still been several names on the report in various capacities. CB Marshon Lattimore was acquired ahead of the trade deadline, but he has not been trending in a positive direction and is now ruled out for their game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a bit of a surprise, RB Brian Robinson Jr. is now ruled out, which is the big news from this Friday injury report for a great Commanders rushing attack.

As always, today’s final injury report includes gameday designations. Players can be labeled questionable (50-50 chance), doubtful (more likely than not to miss), or be ruled out.

Here is the Commanders’ report that they posted on X.

COMMANDERS’ WEEK 10 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle) – OUT

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) – OUT

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) – OUT

TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring) – OUT

LIMITED

DE Dorance Armstrong (shoulder)

K Austin Seibert (right hip) – QUESTIONABLE

OT Andrew Wylie (shoulder) – QUESTIONABLE

DE Clelin Ferrell (knee)

FULL

CB Noah Igbinoghene (thumb)

C Tyler Biadasz (thumb)

OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (groin)

Lucas ruled out with an ankle injury is no surprise as he was not expected to be ready for this week. Rookie OT Brandon Coleman will be playing in his place. Coleman is somebody I was really impressed with during the pre-draft process, and he should be just fine, though he will have his hands full against Alex Highsmith.

Lattimore was announced as out earlier in the day and never trended in the right direction this week. He was their prized trade-deadline acquisition, but it was a stretch to have him ready even if he was healthy with having to learn a new defense.

Not having Robinson against the Steelers is a big blow for this Commanders team. He has played in seven of their nine games this season and has 461 rushing yards and a career-high six touchdowns already. He has been very good at finding paydirt, so that will be something to monitor on Sunday for a Steelers defense that doesn’t allow many points. They still have Austin Ekeler in his place, and he is a very capable back who is also a threat out of the backfield in the passing game.

The only other things to monitor are Wylie and Seibert being questionable. If Wylie is out, they could be in a world of hurt with Trent Scott behind him on the depth chart. That would be a very large mismatch for T.J. Watt, and one he is familiar with from when Scott was in Pittsburgh. The Commanders worked out some kickers on Friday to make sure they are covered there. Zane Gonzalez is their insurance policy for this game.