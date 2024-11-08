Commanders Signing Kicker As Insurance Policy Against Injured Starter Austin Seibert

Sunday’s game between the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers could come down to the wire. If it’s decided by the foot of a kicker, the Commanders might be trusting a backup. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the team is signing K Zane Gonzalez to its practice squad today as protection against starter Austin Seibert. His status is in question while dealing with a hip injury.

The #Commanders are signing veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez to the practice squad, sources say. Austin Seibert (hip) has been limited the last two days and there’s some uncertainty regarding his status for Sunday vs. the #Steelers. Gonzalez added as insurance after a workout today. pic.twitter.com/qBibZJN9LC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 8, 2024

While it’s no guarantee Seibert will miss the Steelers game, the Commanders want flexibility in case he trends in the wrong decision. Washington has until 4 PM/EST Saturday to elevate Gonzalez from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster, allowing him to dress and play Sunday. That should serve as a strong sign whether or not Seibert will be able to suit up.

Signed after Week 1, Seibert has played a key role in Washington’s success. He leads the NFL with 25 field goals this season, including a seven-make performance in his first game with the team in Week 2. He was responsible for all 21 of the Commanders’ points in their 21-18 win over the New York Giants, a similar performance to Chris Boswell’s 6-of-6 showing in an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons to open the season.

Seibert and Boswell are No. 1 and No. 2 in made field goals in 2024. Both are on pace to break David Akers’ record for most field goals in a single season. Akers had 44 with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011.

Gonzalez hasn’t kicked in a regular-season game since 2021. A seventh-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017, he’s made 80.5 percent of his career kicks. He’s shown a strong leg and moderate success from 50-plus yards, going 11-of-18 for his career. He last spent time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 before getting hurt in the summer.

Washington will already be without newly acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who will sit out Sunday’s game due to a lingering hamstring injury.