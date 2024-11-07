Commanders LB Bobby Wagner ‘Excited’ To Play Against Former Teammate Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson isn’t a franchise quarterback anymore, but once upon a time, he helped the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl. Of course, they also had one of the best defenses of all time. There were numerous incredible players on that team, including linebacker Bobby Wagner. Now, Wagner is a member of the Washington Commanders, about to play against his former teammate. It sounds like he’s still got a lot of love for Wilson though.

“I think he’s getting in a good rhythm,” Wagner said recently via JP Finlay on YouTube. “I think he’s really helped his team from a veteran standpoint. The way he’s able to get the ball to the playmakers, the way he’s able to execute play-action, he’s always been good getting out of the pocket and making the throws down field.

“That’s what he brings to the table. I’m sure he’s doing a great job leading those guys and being really positive. I’m excited to go against him. It should be fun.”

Wagner and Wilson were both drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, and they both also left the team after the 2021 season. For as many amazing players as the Seahawks had on defense during that era, Wagner was that unit’s quarterback and communicator. Wilson was a pillar on offense, with Wagner serving in the same role on defense. This week, they’ll be battling against each other.

This won’t be the first time Wagner and Wilson have played against each other. In 2022, Wilson’s Denver Broncos faced Wagner’s Los Angeles Rams. The game did not go well for Wilson. The Rams won, 51-14, with Wilson throwing three interceptions.

Wagner had a monster performance in that game, recording eight total tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a pass defended, and an interception. There’s no question that he got the better of Wilson in that matchup.

That season was a disaster for the Broncos as a whole though. Their offense never got anything going, and Wilson was battling through injuries. He’s healthy now, and now he has a chance to get some revenge on Wagner.

It doesn’t sound like there’s any bad blood between the two of them. The media has tried to portray Wilson as a terrible teammate, but it sounds like Wagner really appreciated the quarterback. Even though Wilson has taken a step back since they were teammates, Wagner still speaks highly of his abilities.

The Commanders have been one of the best teams in the NFL this year, so Wilson and the Steelers might be in for a long day. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was also the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator when they won that Super Bowl, so he and Wagner are both very familiar with Wilson. It’s going to be a fun reunion, and hopefully Wilson outplays Wagner this time.