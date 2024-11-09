Clark: Russell Wilson Needs To ‘Push It Real Good’ With Deep Ball To George Pickens On Sunday

When Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced QB Russell Wilson would get the start against the New York Jets, there were definitely some nerves among Steelers fans and parts of the media. Justin Fields was 4-2 as the starter to open the season, and Wilson hadn’t played for the Steelers yet outside of spot duty in the preseason. But fears were allayed as Wilson got more comfortable under center against the Jets.

Wilson showed an ability to deliver catchable balls down the field to his wide receivers. It allowed WR George Pickens to do what he does best, win one-on-one matchups and grab the football. Former Steelers S Ryan Clark says that needs to continue on Sunday when the Steelers travel to Washington to take on the Commanders.

“Two great poets named Salt-N-Pepa said you got to push it good,” said Clark on Friday’s edition of NFL Live on ESPN. “Push it real good down the field. Listen, Russell Wilson has been great pushing the football down the field to guys like George Pickens and Calvin Austin. This is the week to do that. You’re gonna get man-to-man on the backend of this Commanders’ defense. So to me, it’s take the top off the defense and then rely on Najee Harris and some of that power running game to give you those opportunities when the Washington Commanders have to stack the box. I don’t know if there’s a better 50-50 ball catcher in football than George Pickens. And some of these balls that Russell Wilson has thrown the last two weeks have really exemplified that.”

So far this season, Wilson hasn’t hesitated to attack defenses when they try to cover Pickens one-on-one. It’s led to big plays and a more productive offense than we’ve seen in Pittsburgh since Ben Roethlisberger was on the verge of retiring.

The throws from Wilson may not have always been pretty, but he’s giving Pickens and company a chance to make plays. I’m not knocking Wilson. He’s simply more often than not putting the ball up for guys to make a play rather than making the perfect throw. And that’s been enough through two starts. Just look at this from Wilson’s first start with the Steelers.

No question that’s an underthrown pass. But it doesn’t really matter with Pickens. Wilson spotted him in single coverage and put the ball up for Pickens to track and make a play. And boy did he make a play.

Clark thinks that’s exactly the mentality Wilson needs to have on Sunday in Washington. If the Commanders are in man coverage, Wilson just needs to let his guys make a play on the ball. That will also open up things for RB Najee Harris and the resurgent running game.

Harris is on a three-game streak of at least 100 yards rushing, the first such streak of his career. And the overall running game is on a three-game streak of at least 149 yards. The Steelers are playing complimentary offense right now with Russell Wilson at quarterback. A big part of that is his moonball which is leading to explosive plays. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is calling it Wilson’s “superpower,” praising his ability to throw the ball deep downfield.

And that’s what Ryan Clark wants to see more of Sunday. Russell Wilson throwing deep to George Pickens. If the last two games are any indicator, Salt-N-Pepa would be proud of Wilson’s mentality.