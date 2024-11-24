Chris Long On Mike Tomlin Accepting Late Penalty: ‘Decision He Might Want Back’

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For a variety of reasons, it was one of the more wild games we’ve seen recently with weather was perfect for AFC North football. However, there were a couple swings late in the game. Each team scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. There were also several key moments in the game you could point to as a reason for why the Steelers might have lost. In a confusing sequence, one of those was a decision by head coach Mike Tomlin to accept a late fourth-quarter penalty.

On third down on the Browns final drive, QB Jameis Winston was about to be sacked and threw the ball away to avoid it. While not intentional grounding, officials called an illegal touching penalty. That would have resulted in a 5-yard loss, but it allowed Cleveland to retain third down. Tomlin initially declined the penalty, and the Browns were set to go for it on what would have been 4th and 2. After some confusion, Tomlin eventually accepted the penalty.

Former NFL player Chris Long didn’t seem to agree with Tomlin’s decision. On Friday’s episode of Green Light With Chris Long, he gave his own opinion on what Tomlin should have done given the circumstances.

“I think this is the one bad decision Mike Tomlin made,” Long said. “It’s 3rd and 7, I’d rather have two plays to pick up seven yards than one play to pick up two. I know they’ve [Cleveland] been gangbusters on fourth down. I know that part of that is what goes into that decision… And if they pick it up, they’re still going to have to go score a touchdown. It really doesn’t change much to me, because I don’t think they’re kicking the ball. So I thought that decision he might want back.”

The decision ultimately looks worse now because the Steelers did allow the Browns to score later on that possession. Cleveland looked ready to send the offense on the field on fourth down before Tomlin accepted the penalty. Once they moved back, Jameis Winston quickly completed a pass for a first down.

Hindsight is always 20/20. If the Steelers got a stop at the time, we’d be talking differently about Tomlin’s decision. Because of the loss, it looks like a bad one.