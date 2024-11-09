Carney: Four Key Matchups To Watch In Steelers-Commanders

The biggest test of the year to date for the Pittsburgh Steelers is here. It’s rather surprising to say that about the Washington Commanders franchise, but that’s a testament to the turnaround they’ve had this season with star rookie QB Jayden Daniels leading the way.

Washington has one of the best offenses in football. Daniels is an MVP candidate and head coach Dan Quinn is pushing all the right buttons in all three phases of the game.

There will be games within the game to watch, like the turnover battle, tackling battle and more. Make sure to keep an eye on key individual matchups, though. There are plenty of them this week from top to bottom in all three phases for the Steelers against the Commanders.

Below are my four key matchups to watch on Sunday.

STEELERS DL LARRY OGUNJOBI VS. COMMANDERS RG SAM COSMI

Not exactly the first matchup you think of when it comes to Steelers-Commanders on Sunday, but this is a matchup I’ve been anticipating all week. Larry Ogunjobi is playing some solid football as of late. He’s been key against the run and is starting to get going rushing the passer.

In the past two games, Ogunjobi has four pressures and a sack. He also has three run stops in the last two weeks as things are trending up for him. He’ll square off against Sam Cosmi often on Sunday, though.

Cosmi has quietly become one of the better right guards in the NFL since moving inside after a strong career in college at tackle. So far this season, Cosmi has allowed just 13 pressures and one sack. He’s been a force in the run game, too, especially when the Commanders put him in on the move.

Ogunjobi is going to need to be on top of his game to create pressure into Daniels’ face. He’ll also need to play the run well to help the Steelers defense have a strong day against an explosive offense.

COMMANDERS WR TERRY MCLAURIN VS. STEELERS CB JOEY PORTER JR.

This is a matchup that Joey Porter Jr. wants on Sunday, but it’s not clear if he’s going to get the assignment of following Terry McLaurin throughout the game like he has in the past against the opponent’s top weapon. He should, though, because McLaurin is a game-changer and has had some incredible moments with Jayden Daniels throwing him the football this season.

Porter has had some issues in coverage at times this season, but he remains a lockdown cornerback, one that can erase an entire side of the field with his length and physicality. McLaurin, on the other hand, is a shifty route runner who can stretch the field vertically and can hit the home run.

He’s had a great season to date and continues to find ways to get behind the defense for explosive plays. The Steelers can’t mess around with him. Put Porter on him, let him travel, and force the likes of Dyami Brown, Noah Brown and Zach Ertz to try and beat you in the passing game.

COMMANDERS DL JER’ZHAN NEWTON VS. STEELERS LG ISAAC SEUMALO

Losing star defensive lineman Jonathan Allen earlier in the year to a season-ending injury was a major blow to the Commanders’ defensive line. But being able to plug in rookie Jer’Zhan Newton has been huge for the Commanders as the rookie out of Illinois has hit the ground running and looks like a disruptive force moving forward.

Newton has started the last three games for the Commanders, and in his last two games he’s generated eight pressures and four run stops. He’s a disruptive, athletic player that was dominant in college in the trenches and is off to a good start in the NFL. He’s not a big name yet, but he’ll be a tough test on the interior for the Steelers, particularly veteran LG Isaac Seumalo.

While the Commanders will move Newton around, he’ll line up more often than not over Seumalo. Since returning to the lineup, Seumalo has been a rock for the Steelers and has allowed just eight pressures and one sack. He’s been key in the run game, too. Controlling Newton and his disruptive tendencies will be key in the trenches.

STEELERS SPECIAL TEAMS VS. COMMANDERS SPECIAL TEAMS

Again, this isn’t a flashy matchup on paper, but it’s very important in the game. These are two great special teams units under the Steelers’ Danny Smith and the Commanders’ Larry Izzo.

Smith’s Steelers have blocked a kick in three games this season and also had a punt return for a TD against the New York Giants in Week 8, breaking the game open. Four weeks in a row the Steelers’ special teams has come up with a monster play.

They’ll find their hands full this week against Izzo’s Commanders. Considering Izzo was a great special teams player throughout his career in the NFL with the Dolphins, Patriots and Jets, it’s not a surprise Washington is very good on special teams.

The Commanders have punted the football just 19 times on the year, have missed just two field goals, average 15 yards per punt return, have a 62-yard kickoff return to their credit, and also have one kickoff return for a touchdown called back due to a penalty. They are an explosive unit that understands their roles and play it well.

In this type of matchup, a splash play from special teams could swing the game in either direction.