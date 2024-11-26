Cancel Crunch – The Run Scheme Pittsburgh Should Scrap

I love a creative run scheme. With only so many schemes out there, you have to add in new wrinkles to keep defense’s on their toes. It’s why I love, on paper, the Pittsburgh Steelers “crunch” scheme. Introduced two years ago, it’s been in their playbook ever since.

Most often used against 4-3 fronts, it’s supposed to be a quick-hitting, double-wham block. Dual down blocks on the d-line, often with a fullback or tight end ear-holing an unsuspecting defensive tackle. When it works, it can pop off a big run.

Pittsburgh’s run it throughout 2024. Unfortunately, the results haven’t been there. With a running game still seeking traction and facing critical games the rest of the way, it’s time to shelve the concept for the forseeable future.

First, let’s see what it looks like when it works. Coach Dan Casey, one of social media’s best at sharing clips of unique schemes, posted two examples prior to Monday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers. Jim and John Harbaugh love the scheme. In particular, watch that lane open up for RB Derrick Henry.

How many times will the Harbaugh’s run “Crunch” tonight? pic.twitter.com/paFFQ799m7 — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) November 25, 2024

Below is just a snippet of Pittsburgh using it this season. Here’s an example against the Colts. TE Darnell Washington loses his down block on the RDE while the linebacker runs under C Zach Frazier. WR Van Jefferson also doesn’t become much help here though if blocked right, the back will often run off the receiver’s outside hip.

The hole that’s supposed to be there closes fast and Harris can’t get through. The run goes nowhere.

Couple weeks later against the New York Jets. There is a huge lane here but similar to above, the receiver is out-leveraged and can’t make this block on the DB, who fills the alley and makes the play. Hard to blame the receiver when the DB is so low in the box.

You could argue Harris should break the tackle but the DB fills it well. And this is supposed to be quick-hitting. No dancing, nothing lateral. Hit the hole. When the play can’t hit fast, it’s not going to work. And it doesn’t.

Week 10 against Washington. Again, almost blocked perfectly. Everyone does their job except RT Broderick Jones. He gets too tall and despite having outside leverage, can’t wash down the d-tackle, who sheds him and fills the hole. RB Jaylen Warren gets through and the run gains a couple, it doesn’t get what it could have.

Finally, two examples from Week 12’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. First play/run of the game. Pittsburgh dressing this up in a diamond formation. Pistol with the back behind and two tight ends sidecar to QB Russell Wilson.

Because of the size mismatch, Pittsburgh asks TE Connor Heyward to cut the d-tackle instead of down blocking him. Heyward’s cut whiffs and the DT flies in to tackle Harris before he can hit the hole, the B-gap between RG and RT. The play is a bust.

They try it later on from a more common formation. Some good downblocks but the hole isn’t clear and there’s no receiver to help take care of the defensive backs. Also appears to be miscommunication with Frazier and MyCole Pruitt blocking the frontside linebacker.

And these are only some of the examples. Watching this concept throughout the year, they’ve almost never worked. The only one that has had true success came against the Colts on this scamper for 12-yards out of his own end zone.

I know some critique will fall on Harris for not hitting the hole quickly enough. Some of that is valid. Because of it’s quick nature, you want a back to fly through the hole. But the blocking has been faulty and someone has been just slightly off to doom the play.

That’s the frustrating part. These plays are close. You’re going back and watching and thinking if one guy can do his job, this thing is going to hit. But it just hasn’t come together and it’s failing far more often than it’s working. Pittsburgh has made adjustments, having the tight end wham an interior player less often, and they’ve worked it out of different formations and looks. It’s time to shelve this one and get back to basics.

Work on it in practice and maybe spring it on a defense late in the season or playoffs. With this offense needing success right now, they gotta focus on something else.