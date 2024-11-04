Cam Sutton Happy To Return To Lineup, Uncertain Of Role

DB Cam Sutton doesn’t know where he’ll play for the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. Not that he’s complaining. He’s just happy to be back on the field. After serving an eight-game suspension that ended last Tuesday and waiting out the team’s Week 9 bye, Sutton is finally able to play football again this weekend against the Washington Commanders.

Speaking to reporters after the team’s “bonus” Monday practice, Sutton said he’ll do whatever the team asks.

“I play football, man,” Sutton said via the team website. “I don’t care what position it is. I could be on offensive line, I really don’t care. I play football.”

The good news is that Sutton is capable of playing anywhere. The team’s most versatile defensive back will, minimum, boost the depth of the Steelers’ secondary. With a high football IQ and plenty of experience, he can play in the slot, on the outside, or rotate as a deep half or middle-field safety.

“I’m feeling good. I’m ready to roll. Whatever it looks like today,” he said. “I don’t know what tomorrow looks like. I’m just living in the moment right now.”

Sutton should be able to bump out DB Terrell Edmunds and be the team’s sixth defensive back in dime packages. Since CB Cory Trice Jr. went down with a hamstring injury in Week 3, Edmunds has assumed his dime-backer role. A better player in coverage, Sutton is a logical choice to play instead.

It’s also plausible that Sutton challenges rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. for slot-corner reps. While Bishop has played his best football the last two weeks, named October Defensive Rookie of the Month thanks to his three interceptions, he’s still been overmatched at times and picked on by offenses. Sutton has extensive slot-corner experience and could split reps, playing on passing downs while Bishop works in more run-heavy situations.

For someone who easily could’ve fallen out of the league given the weight of the domestic assault allegations against him, Sutton is grateful to the Steelers. And isn’t worried about maximizing his snaps.

“I had nothing to prove. I have obviously what I have to prove to myself to keep pushing forward and keep doing what I need to do for the bigger picture,” he said.

No matter his role, Sutton gives Pittsburgh what all teams are seeking this time of year: flexibility. To cover for an injury, to be used in a game-plan specific role, to be an answer to a whole host of questions the Steelers might pose. He’ll add to a Steelers secondary playing good football overall and round out a group already seeing positive returns from CB Donte Jackson and SS DeShon Elliott.