Calvin Austin III Injured Against Commanders

WR Calvin Austin III came off the field with 4:40 left in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders after making a 13-yard reception. A hard hit from CB Benjamin St. Juste seemed to have Austin shaken up, and he came off the field ahead of the next play.

Austin has been coming along nicely for the Steelers in recent weeks, and he also serves as the team’s punt returner in addition to being their starting slot receiver. It seemed as if the call for Austin to come off the field came from the independent neurologist upstairs, so Austin may be undergoing a concussion check.

With Austin out of the game, the Steelers put in WR Mike Williams, whom the team acquired ahead via trade on Tuesday. Austin has two receptions for 20 yards in the game. Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown on a deep ball from Wilson with 2:22 left, and Austin didn’t return before the drive ended.

We’ll likely find out more on Austin’s status from Mike Tomlin after the game.