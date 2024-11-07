Bucky Brooks Calls Steelers Trade Deadline Winners For Preston Smith Addition

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two moves before the trade deadline, acquiring OLB Preston Smith in the less-discussed move. But it shouldn’t be in the eyes of analyst Bucky Brooks, who views it as a key addition. While the Steelers certainly did not need a starting edge rusher, that is precisely why he likes the move.

Appearing on The Insiders yesterday on the NFL Network to discuss the biggest winners at the trade deadline, Brooks named Preston Smith to the Steelers. He started out by acknowledging the Washington Commanders acquiring Marshon Lattimore before pivoting in favor of this move.

“How about Preston Smith going to the Pittsburgh Steelers?”, Brooks said. “The reason why I love this trade is because the Steelers were able to build strength on strength. Bringing Preston Smith over gives them a veteran.

“You now throw [Smith] into the rotation with T.J. Watt. You have Alex Highsmith. You have the ability to always have a fresh pass rusher going after quarterbacks in a division that should be very contested. They now have some heavyweights on their front line. Preston Smith gives them another veteran that can get it done. I love the bookend potential of what the Steelers have with those three guys being able to rotate in”.

Smith is, as mentioned, only one of two acquisitions made by the Steelers, the other being WR Mike Williams. Williams should have a bigger role, likely brought in to be a starter, but Smith is an excellent insurance policy.

The Steelers have enjoyed a healthy season from T.J. Watt. However, both Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig have missed significant time. Herbig, in fact, is still working his way back from a hamstring injury, and is not even guaranteed to return this week. Whether he does or not, Preston Smith provides immediate depth.

The bigger question is what the Steelers do with Jeremiah Moon, who is also a special teams contributor. I suspect he remains on the 53-man roster for now, but does he continue to dress once the Steelers have both Preston Smith and Nick Herbig?

Smith turns 32 in a little over a week, but he still has something left in the tank. The Packers switched to a 4-3 system this year, however, which did not fit his playing style. That prompted him to request a trade, and the Steelers stepped up as a willing partner.

As recently as 2023, Preston Smith recorded eight sacks with 21 quarterback hits. He also forced two fumbles and recorded four passes defensed last season. Speaking to reporters yesterday, he made it very clear that he is comfortable in coverage, noting five career interceptions.

The Steelers don’t need Smith to be that player, though. All they need from him is to provide quality play off the bench to allow their starters to get some rest. They want to have a potent pass-rush rotation that can last deep into the postseason. Smith can help get them there, and that is why Bucky Brooks believes this is such an important acquisition.