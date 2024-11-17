Bryant McFadden On ‘Ravens Week’ Intensity: ‘The Shirts Come Off To Get Access Inside The Weight Room’

The AFC North is full of rivalries, but none are bigger than the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. These two teams know each other very well and have taken part in several classic games in the past. ‘Ravens week’ is an entirely different week than most for the players on both sides. Everybody knows how crucial these games can be, including former Steelers’ defensive back Bryant McFadden.

McFadden spent all but one of his seven years in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Spending that much time in a Steelers’ uniform allowed plenty of time for him to recognize the intensity of the rivalry. On Thursday, CBS Sports posted a preview video on YouTube regarding this week’s showdown. During their breakdown, McFadden revealed some details about the intensity of ‘Ravens week’.

“I know from when I was there [In Pittsburgh], it’s like a different week of prep,” McFadden said. “Monday, everyone is in the weight room. Everyone’s in the cold tub, hot tub… When you look at Wednesday, weight room is full. Neck exercises, ’cause you wanna make sure your traps and your neck are on point, it’s gonna be a lot of banging… The only way you can get into our weight room in Pittsburgh on Friday, we had ‘no shirts Friday’. The shirts come off to get access to get inside the weight room.”

As you can probably tell from McFadden’s words, the players clearly take it up a notch for ‘Ravens Week.’ This week’s game should be no different. Both of these teams have had great seasons so far. Each has seven wins, and each would take control of the division with a win on Sunday.

For Pittsburgh, things seem to feel more optimistic than in recent years. While the Steelers have gotten the best of the Ravens the past few seasons, having a quarterback like Russell Wilson gives the team much more potential to win big games like this. The defense has been good, as it always is, but the offense looks much more explosive this year.

With as much intensity as it seems the players have ahead of their matchups with the Ravens, Pittsburgh will hope that translates to the field on Sunday.