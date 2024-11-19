Browns Expecting Steelers To Use Justin Fields Package Against Them

The Cleveland Browns are starting with Russell Wilson but are preparing for and expecting to face two Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Thursday night. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski anticipates seeing Justin Fields for a package of plays.

“I would expect them to,” Stefanski said in a press conference broadcast on Twitter/X. “They used Justin Fields last week as well so that’s part of what they do. So you would expect that, yes.”

Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh used the Fields package for the first time since turning to Wilson and sending Fields to the bench. He saw three snaps, all designed runs. His first came on 2nd and long that gained 8 yards. Pittsburgh sent him back out to salt the game away using identical zone reads to pick up the final first down. Fields would’ve had it himself but slid before the marker, forcing the team to convert a 3rd and 1. RB Najee Harris barreled ahead to ice things.

Cleveland had its hands full Sunday with the New Orleans Saints’ Taysom Hill, a utility player with more versatility but someone the Saints use in similar packaged plays as Fields. Hill needed just seven carries to amass 138 yards and three touchdowns, capping his great day with a 75-yard touchdown run. It came off a designed QB power similar to what Fields ran on his first snap against the Ravens.

Taysom Hill simply can't stop making plays.

Given the Saints’ success, it’s no surprise the Browns are on high alert for the Steelers to try the same.

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin warned about having too “safe” of a game plan on a short week. He hinted at adding wrinkles and not playing a vanilla base offense or defense. Perhaps that means utilizing Fields more, especially with the forecast Thursday night looking dreary. Come kickoff, temps are expected to be in the 30s with a 60-percent chance of rain and winds around 15 miles per hour. There could also be the first snowfall of the season.

Active weather is in store the next few days with some rain spreading through from west to east today. Colder weather, gusty winds, and the season's first snowflakes for many are still in store behind a cold front that will cross Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Passing could prove difficult and whoever runs the ball better will likely come out on top. Fields’ role since Wilson took over as starter has been minimal. That could change against Cleveland.