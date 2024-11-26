Bleacher Report Ranks Steelers’ 2024 Draft Class As NFL’s Fourth Best

The Pittsburgh Steelers shifted their focus in the 2024 NFL Draft, attempting to rebuild their offensive line to carry out Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith’s wishes of old-school, smashmouth football. They drafted an offensive tackle — Troy Fautanu — in the first round for the second year in a row, as well as second-round center Zach Frazier and fourth-round guard Mason McCormick. A few key draft picks have missed most of the season due to injuries, but others are contributing in big ways.

In an article Tuesday morning, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski of ranked the 10 best 2024 draft classes and chose the Steelers’ class as the fourth-best overall.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers knew they had a problem and addressed it during the draft,” Sobleski wrote. “General manager Omar Khan sunk three of the franchise’s first five selections into offensive linemen. Zach Frazier immediately worked his way into the lineup and excelled as, arguably, the game’s best rookie blocker. He is a physical tone-setter who has transitioned between two different quarterback cadences and adjusted to what both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson have seen pre-snap.

“Mason McCormick was selected in the fourth round and entered the starting lineup in Week 4. He’s an energetic and physical blocker, who has worked well alongside Frazier. Beyond the previous two blockers, linebacker Payton Wilson looks like he fits right in with the Steelers’ defense. He doesn’t regularly start, but he sees the field plenty as a sub-package contributor. Pittsburgh’s rookie class isn’t about getting quality performers; these are the types of players who will help re-establish the team’s long-running identity.”

That last sentence sums up Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin’s master plan perfectly. The 2024 draft class was a strategic effort to reinforce the Steelers’ culture and so far, it feels like a success.

Years ago (2021 to be exact), I remember being frustrated when the Steelers drafted tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round instead of center Creed Humphrey. I thought Humphrey could fill the massive void on the offensive line following Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement. And sure enough Humphrey has panned out as a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion for the Kansas City Chiefs.

All this is to say that it seems like the Steelers have found their next Maurkice Pouncey (or Mike Webster or Dermontti Dawson depending on when you started watching the Steelers). Zach Frazier may very well be the best blocker in the 2024 rookie class. At the very least, he blocks with more energy and ferocity than anyone else. He’s a finisher.

.@steelers offensive line starts 2 ROOKS @zfrazier54 @MasonLMcCormick fighting hard in the middle to move the LOS. "Matt Frazier" turns every plsy into Monday Night Raw. #HereWeGo #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/y4D6M5CRHw — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 18, 2024

His partner in crime Mason McCormick is learning from Frazier and becoming a bit of a bully himself.

Meanwhile, Payton Wilson is getting better and better as he adjusts to the pace of the NFL and earns more snaps. He’s already made a signature play, leading to a massive win over the Baltimore Ravens, which is a rare feat for a rookie in this high-stakes rivalry.

First-round tackle Troy Fautanu suffered a season-ending knee injury back in September, and third-round wide receiver Roman Wilson might not contribute this season, after several injuries have prevented him from seeing the field.

But if these guys can return to form next season, then this could end up being a legendary draft class for Omar Khan and Co. For now, the Steelers rookies will need to keep improving as the NFL season reaches its climax. As the weather gets colder and with the playoffs on the horizon, men are separated from boys, and the rookies will be tested.