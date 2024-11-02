Bill Cowher Has ‘So Much Respect’ For Bill Belichick

In Week 8, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Giants by a score of 26-18. This game was a bit different from the rest, though, as it was Pittsburgh’s first Monday Night Football game of the season. As a result, while there was the normal broadcast on ESPN, there was a simultaneous ‘ManningCast’ happening on ESPN2. During the ‘ManningCast’, brothers Peyton and Eli Manning talk about the game as it’s happening, while bringing on various other guests as well. One of those guests was former Steelers’ head coach Bill Cowher.
With just under two minutes left in the game, Cowher was asked about a former colleague of his in the NFL world, Bill Belichick. Specifically, Eli asked about a punt Cowher blocked as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. During that game, Belichick was the Special Teams Coach for the opposing New York Giants.
Cowher seemed to have fond memories of that play specifically, as well as Belichick in general.
“I didn’t even know Bill was actually the special teams coach,” Cowher said Monday. “Listen, I have so much respect for him. We both started as special teams coaches. We both were defensive coordinators, we both coached linebackers, we both coached defensive backs. I’ve gone against him, he’s got a great appreciation for the game of football, all three phases.”
Since the NFL merger, the Steelers have only had three head coaches. Cowher was the second. He started with the Steelers back in 1992, and remained with the team up until 2006. During that 15-year span, the Steelers had a losing record just three times, and won at least 10 games an impressive nine times. He won his first Super Bowl championship as a head coach in 2005, which was the fifth of the Steelers’ six wins in the big game.
Cowher’s legendary career has landed him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When talking about legendary coaches, it’s hard to leave a name like Belichick out. The Steelers and the New England Patriots have had some battles over the years, but these two coaches have each left their own lasting legacies on the game.
Despite what rivalry and animosity there could’ve between the two, Cowher and Belichick seem to have a strong friendship. Belichick has made similar comments, once wishing the two could’ve coached together.
Now, Cowher has the chance to give Belichick some slack, after learning he blocked a punt against his unit.