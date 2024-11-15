Bill Belichick Gives Steelers Kicking Edge Over Ravens: ‘Pendulum Might’ve Swung From Tucker To Boswell’

Whenever the Steelers and the Ravens play, the margin for error is razor thin. More often than not, the game comes down to one or two plays, or a certain matchup where one team has the edge.

For years, the Ravens owned that edge on special teams with superstar kicker Justin Tucker. But, according to former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, that may be swaying in Pittsburgh’s favor.

“The pendulum might’ve swung from Tucker to Boswell,” Belichick said on his YouTube series Coach with Bill Belichick.

Steelers fans may already feel that Boswell is at least equal to Tucker. While he isn’t as talked about as Tucker, Boswell has quietly been one of the best kickers in NFL history. While Tucker holds the all-time record for field goal percentage at 89.7, Boswell isn’t far behind, ranking fifth at 87.8. Still, he isn’t lauded in the same way as Tucker. He also has the misfortune of being in the same conference and division as Tucker, a big reason why Boswell has only been selected to one Pro Bowl.

That figures to change this season with Boswell being one of the league’s best kickers. He ranks third in most made field goals, second in percentage among those who have played in all of their team’s games, and has not missed an extra point this season.

Tucker, on the other hand, has not enjoyed his usual success. He’s 18th in field goals made, uncharacteristically 33rd in field-goal percentage, missing four kicks so far this season. The once-automatic kicker from over 50 yards is just two-of-five on the season.

As all NFL fans know, kickers go through funks. Even Boswell went through a few in 2018 and 2022, so maybe this is just Tucker showing he’s human. No matter the case, the Steelers will surely hope he stays down, by his lofty standards, while Boswell continues to shine.