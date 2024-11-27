Bengals’ Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report: Logan Wilson, Sheldon Rankins Miss Practice

Coming off their Week 12 bye, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking relatively healthy heading into a Week 13 AFC North showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium.

By the time the Bengals get to Sunday at 1 p.m., it will be two full weeks since they last hit the field. Add the mini bye week the Bengals had between Weeks 10 and 11 after playing the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night and Cincinnati should be relatively well-rested and healed up.

Based on the Bengals’ Wednesday’s injury report that appears to be the case.

Bengals beat writer Jay Morrison released the Wednesday injury report just moments ago, showing the Bengals are in good shape to start the work week ahead of their matchup with the Steelers.

It's a knee injury for Logan Wilson. DNP Monday and today. pic.twitter.com/Myr1gEyHwE — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 27, 2024

BENGALS’ WEEK 13 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness)

LB Logan Wilson (knee)

LIMITED

LB Joe Bachie (hip)

OT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula)

DT B.J. Hill (NIR — rest)

WR Charlie Jones (groin)

OT Amarius Mims (ankle)

WR Tee Higgins (NIR — rest)

FULL

QB Joe Burrow (right wrist)

Just two Bengals players missed practice Wednesday, those being starting linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Rankins missed with an illness and his status is day to day, according to head coach Zac Taylor. Wilson is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday.

In recent weeks, Wilson was battling a quadricep injury, so it’s unclear if the knee injury that popped up Wednesday is related to that or not.

Outside of Wilson and Rankins, the Bengals appear in good shape as defensive tackle B.J. Hill and wide receiver Tee Higgins, both of whom have dealt with various injuries this season, were given veteran days off to rest. Meanwhile QB Joe Burrow practiced in full after appearing on the injury report ahead of the Bengals’ Week 12 against the Chargers.

It’s a slight concern for the Bengals that both starting tackles in Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims were limited Wednesday so that is worth monitoring moving forward. It looks like the Bengals should be getting back wide receiver Charlie Jones and linebacker Joe Bachie this week, too, after both missed the Chargers game with injuries.