Bengals’ Week 13 Thursday Injury Report: LB Logan Wilson Remains Out Of Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a must-win game for the Bengals to keep their playoff hopes alive. There are a few notable injuries worth tracking on their end with a couple names popping up on the initial injury report on Wednesday.

Here is the Bengals’ Week 13 Thursday injury report, via their official website.

BENGALS’ WEEK 13 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness)

LB Logan Wilson (knee)

LIMITED

LB Joe Bachie (hip)

OT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula)

WR Charlie Jones (groin)

OT Amarius Mims (ankle)

WR Tee Higgins (NIR — rest)

FULL

QB Joe Burrow (right wrist)

DT B.J. Hill (NIR — rest)

There wasn’t a ton of movement overall from Wednesday to Thursday for the Bengals. The only change was DT B.J. Hill, who was just resting on Wednesday and returned as a full participant on Thursday.

We will have to wait until Friday’s final report for more clarity on Logan Wilson and Sheldon Rankins, though the latter is just dealing with an illness. Wilson is probably the most in danger of missing the Steelers game at this point.

Rookie OT Amarius Mims, who the Steelers were heavily linked to in the pre-draft process, should be fine following the bye week. He suited up against the Los Angeles Chargers before the bye, which was surprising given he was injured the week prior against the Ravens.

Veteran OT Orlando Brown hasn’t played in a game since Oct. 27 but seems to have a chance to play for the first time in over a month against the Steelers. He is listed with both a knee and fibula injury and has been limited both days this week. His Friday status and designation should be pretty telling. If Brown can’t go, the Bengals are pretty thin at tackle with Trent Brown and D’Ante Smith on IR. That could be advantageous for the Steelers, who could have a fully healthy OLB room for the first time in a while.