Bengals’ Week 13 Friday Injury Report: DT Sheldon Rankins Ruled Out, Two Starters Questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering a do-or-die game in regard to their playoff hopes against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and it appears they will be without at least a couple of their key players due to injury.

As with all Friday injury reports, this will include the gameday injury designations. Questionable is a 50-50 chance of playing, doubtful is more likely than not to be out, and then a player can be ruled out altogether.

Here is the Bengals’ Friday report, via their team page on X.

BENGALS’ WEEK 13 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

LB Logan Wilson (knee) – QUESTIONABLE

WR Charlie Jones (groin) – DOUBTFUL

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness) – OUT

LIMITED

WR Tee Higgins (NIR-rest)

FULL

OT Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula) – QUESTIONABLE

LB Joe Bachie (hip)

QB Joe Burrow (wrist)

DT B.J. Hill (NIR-rest)

OT Amarius Mims (ankle)

Rankins was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday, but I am still a bit surprised to see him already ruled out if it’s just an illness. He hasn’t played since Nov. 7 and has had a lackluster season after being one of the Bengals’ big free agent additions in the offseason. McKinnley Jackon and Kris Jenkins Jr. are the next in line to get reps alongside B.J. Hill in the middle of their defense.

Jones is doubtful after being limited most of the week. He only has one catch this season and is primarily a special teamer for the Bengals, so it isn’t a huge blow if he is unable to play.

Brown hasn’t played in a game since Oct. 27 but was limited throughout the week and seems to have a chance to return. If he is unable to go Sunday, Amarius Mims and Cody Ford will likely start against the Steelers’ formidable edge-rushing group. He finished as a full participant, so as long as his body responds okay on Saturday, he should be good to go.

Wilson has started 11 games this season and has 104 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and two tackles for loss. If he is unable to go, Joe Bachie and Maema Njongmeta would be next in line for snaps, but the Bengals’ ILB group would be very thin after that. They might have to make multiple elevations and roster moves on Saturday if Wilson and Brown are unable to go.