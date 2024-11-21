Bengals LB Germaine Pratt Guarantees Week 13 Win Over Steelers

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on the Cleveland Browns ahead of tonight’s game, the Cincinnati Bengals are focusing on the Steelers. On a Week 12 bye and at 4-7, needing to basically run the table to have playoff hopes, the Bengals are headed towards a must-win game against the Steelers in Week 13. Taking to Twitter Thursday, Cincinnati LB Germaine Pratt guaranteed victory.

“We will win next week. Believe that,” his tweet in part reads.

Pratt doesn’t take a shot at the Steelers but the message is all the same. Cincinnati will beat Pittsburgh. It’s not the first time he’s chirped the Steelers’ way, calling out their predictable offense in 2022.

Week 13 will be this season’s first matchup between the two sides. The Steelers swept the Bengals last year although QB Joe Burrow didn’t start either game. Out with injury, Jake Browning faced Pittsburgh in 16-10 and 34-11 losses.

Expected to bounce back with a healthy Burrow, the Bengals have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments. They again started slowly, beginning the year 0-3 and trying to dig out of a hole. They showed signs of life by winning three of their next four but as their offense showed it could be among of the most potent in football. But their defense has been a liability, giving up 41 points in an overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 before allowing 35 in the rematch in Week 10, ending in another Cincinnati loss. On the season, the Bengals are No. 6 in scoring offense but 28th in scoring defense.

A furious comeback bid fell short in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Down 27-6 late in the third quarter, the Bengals tied the game at 27 early in the fourth quarter. But K Evan McPherson missed crucial kicks and the Chargers won on a touchdown with 18 seconds left, dropping the Bengals to 4-7 and dashing any hopes of winning the AFC North.

Now, their Wild Card odds are slim. Already 0-2 in the division, they can’t afford a loss to the Steelers in Week 13. Both teams will be well-rested. Cincinnati will be coming off their bye while Pittsburgh will enjoy 10 days off following tonight’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Germaine Pratt is second on the team with 97 tackles and one interception. He’ll have to slow down Pittsburgh’s running game and prove Cincinnati can keep the score down, something he couldn’t do against RB Jaylen Warren last season. Or else the Steelers will put the final nail into the coffin that is the Bengals’ playoff chances.