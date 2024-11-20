Ben Roethlisberger On ‘Special Power’ Of Renegade: ‘Baltimore Can’t Handle It’

Acrisure Stadium is among the most intimidating places for opposing teams to play across the NFL for various reasons. Obviously, there’s the hardcore Steelers’ fanbase, which does everything they can to give their opponents trouble. As the team has become one of the most iconic in the league, the stadium has become iconic as well. However, one additional reason is Styx’s song ‘Renegade’.

The song reverberates through the walls of the stadium during every home game and has become quite the moment for the organization. Late in the game, the scoreboard monitor goes dark, and everyone in the stadium knows what’s about to happen.

Legendary former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has heard that song at Steelers’ games more than anyone else. During Tuesday’s episode of his Footbahlin’ podcast, Roethlisberger talked about the moment the song is played. He also mentioned an instance where the Baltimore Ravens tried to use reverse psychology regarding the song.

“They [Baltimore] would play it at practice sometimes,” Roethlisberger said. “When it came on, they would like, reverse psychology it. Like, ‘Hey guys, when they play Renegade, let’s use this as a hype video for us’. I remember when it would come on, their guys would get on the bench and start getting hyped like it was their hype song… And Baltimore can’t handle it.”

The song has become a staple of games at Acrisure Stadium. Steelers’ linebacker Patrick Queen spoke about his excitement to hear the song ahead of his first home game in Pittsburgh. Opposing teams play it in their practices as they try to prepare for the in-game moment.

Honestly, using reverse psychology isn’t the worst idea. At least attempting to get excited is better than sitting there and being drowned out by the crowd and the Steelers’ sideline. However, as Roethlisberger described, the song has a special power.

‘A unique thing to the stadium, right,” Roethlisberger said. “When it plays, the fans go nuts, it gets really loud, and it has this special power.”

That ‘special power’ has helped the Steelers to an 8-2 record and first place in the AFC North. As the year progresses, the Steelers will hope ‘Renegade’ continues to give them some magic towards the end of their games.