Austin Ekeler: T.J. Watt Will ‘Get The Attention That He Has Earned’ Against Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, and it’s rare to see him left 1-on-1 with opposing offensive tackles. That won’t be the case today often, if at all, against the Washington Commanders, and Commanders RB Austin Ekeler said as much during an interview on Sunday NFL Countdown. Ekeler said that Watt has “earned” the chips he’s going to get, and the Commanders need to limit him as much as possible.

“He is a game wrecker. There’s no doubt about it. He has earned those chips, as I like to say. He will definitely get the attention that he has earned. I will be part of that, tight ends, different types of things to try and make him stop his feet. Whether it’s chips, whether it’s misdirection, whether it’s running right at him, just trying to get him a bunch of looks all day so we can try to keep him off his game. But we know the type of player he is, so he’s gonna make a play every once in awhile. It’s our job to try to limit as many of those as we can.”

This season, Watt has 6.5 sacks and a league-leading four forced fumbles, and if he’s able to get after Jayden Daniels today, it could disrupt Washington’s game plan. They’re a team that’s limited turnovers this season, as they’ve only turned it over three times this season. If the Steelers can get an edge on the turnover battle with a Watt forced fumble or forcing Daniels into a bad throw due to pressure, Pittsburgh will have an edge in this game.

Washington is going to try to limit Watt as much as possible, but the Steelers also have OLB Alex Highsmith going up against a rookie OT in Brandon Coleman, although Coleman has looked pretty solid this season. Still, it’s a matchup that should favor the Steelers, and getting home with the pass rush and preventing Daniels from making plays with his arm or his legs will be important to give the Steelers a chance.

The Commanders offense just might be the best unit the Steelers have faced this season, and them and the Steelers have both thrived from limiting turnovers. If any team can get a turnover edge, it’s going to be a big deal in the outcome, and the Commanders are going to try and make sure it’s not Watt making any big plays like he did against the Giants in Pittsburgh’s last game.

Ekeler and the Commanders are giving Watt the respect he deserves, which is a good decision rather than being overconfident in stopping him like Jermaine Eluemunor was before the Giants game. Watt is going to make plays, but Washington needs to make sure they aren’t game-changing ones, and Ekeler understands that ensuring that isn’t just a one-person job.