Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. And a Happy Thanksgiving to you all. We’ve moved this mailbag up an hour to fit better into my Turkey Day schedule but I’ll do my best to check in throughout the day for those checking in during our normal 2:30-3:30 window. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

SteelCity: Happy Thanksgiving Alex! What’s your current biggest concern with the Steelers?

Alex: Thanks, same to you! It’s a little difficult to boil things down to one thing. I would say the situational football. Red zone, short-yardage, defensively in late-game stops. Lots of issues there. 30th in red zone, bottom-third in short-yardage for the season (and one of the worst in recent weeks) and issues closing out games against Dallas, Cleveland, even Baltimore drove the field before Pittsburgh got their two-point stop.

So much of the playoffs and playing the high-end teams come down to those small moments. Can’t kick field goals, can’t miss high-percentage chances like 3rd and 1, can’t allow teams to score last. That’s not a formula to beat Detroit, Kansas City, Buffalo, etc.

dkloc: How good is the offensive line coach? It seems we have had several players that left Pittsburgh and turned into decent lineman. Is it scheme or fundamentals? Also Jones has seemed to take a major step backwards this year

Alex: I like Pat Meyer. His coaching style is a little more unique than other coaches and it does often create an adjustment period for rookies and vets. I don’t blame Meyer for Kevin Dotson not working out in Pittsburgh. Meyer wasn’t here when Dotson got drafted and they didn’t spend a ton of time together. I don’t think it was a good system or scheme fit and Pittsburgh had him out of position before Meyer was hired.

I don’t recall any other lineman having that level of success after leaving. Kendrick Green was better in Houston, I guess, but again, not someone Dotson brought in.

Jones did well as a rookie under Meyer so I can’t point to anything that would be on him in year two. Jones has to focus and be more detailed and health was a factor earlier in the year. Look at the job Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick have done while Dan Moore Jr. is setting up to get paid in the offseason. There’s a lot there. I’m happy with Meyer overall, especially all the o-line injuries they got rocked with.

Jason Hyde: I think Dave is right that George Pickens probably doesn’t see a second contract with the Steelers. Assuming he’s right, what does that look like? Trade, hold-out, etc…?

Alex: Well, we’re going to find out this summer. Any deal that could happen wouldn’t come until the summer, I’d bet. Meaning OTAs and the offseason lull will come first. I’m sure Pickens will be making his stance clear before camp. I wouldn’t expect to see him in the spring without a deal, that’s for sure.

Training camp will be the real test. The Steelers famously don’t talk deals to true hold-outs, which are rare anyway. A hold-in seems likely. What happens from there, who knows. But it’ll be a story.

George Hareras:

Happy Thanksgiving Alex!

Just initial reaction knowing there’s a few games left:

which QB do you want next year?

A- Russ

B- Fields

C- Draft

D- FA

Alex: Same to you!

I’ve really been waiting for the whole season to wrap up because the season can change in an instant. But overall, I’m happy with the job Wilson has done. One concern is cost and contract for a QB who turns 36 tomorrow. How long of a deal do you do? Ideally, I’d like a two-year pact. Wilson, I’m betting, wants a 3-4 deal for extra security. But to a player and overall, I’m fine bringing Wilson back. He has played well enough and I don’t want to start a fifth different QB in five seasons. That’s not conducive to success.